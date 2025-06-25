Fräsch Announces New, Sustainable Drop-In Ceiling Solution: Vibe Tile

"With enhanced acoustics and a vivid color palette, this product is designed to make a dramatic impact on the built environment, offering both aesthetic appeal and functional performance to transform any space." - Michael Ackelbein, VP of Sales Post this

"We are excited to introduce our new lay-in PET tile, a more vibrant and innovative solution to the ubiquitous white side down ceiling tile," explained Michael Ackelbein, VP of Sales. "With enhanced acoustics and a vivid color palette, this product is designed to make a dramatic impact on the built environment, offering both aesthetic appeal and functional performance to transform any space."

VIBE TILE requires no tools for installation, however, if there are lights or sprinkler heads in the ceiling, a utility knife can be used to cut through the P.E.T. as necessary. Able to achieve an NRC of up to .75, it is a perfect addition in commercial, hospitality, educational spaces, and more.

To learn more about Vibe Tile and the full range of Fräsch products, visit frasch.com.

About Fräsch

Fräsch was founded with a vision to create beautiful, yet functional products that help reduce unwanted noise and elevate the acoustical properties of any space. We deliver on this vision with a wide range of custom and existing products formed from eco-friendly PET felt and premium felts.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.

