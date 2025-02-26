Fräsch Expands Popular FAZR Line with the Introduction of FAZR Wall

"The combination of advanced acoustic technology with a wide range of design options, in addition to the installation with the Rockfon system, makes this product a game-changer for interior spaces." - Slavka (Slavi) Nightingale Post this

Fräsch offers FAZR Wall in an expansive range of 36 colors and an additional 36 wood grain finishes, giving designers multiple options for their projects. From bold, vibrant hues to natural, calming wood textures, the design possibilities are endless; the panels can be mixed and matched to suit any design vision, creating an inviting atmosphere.

"We're thrilled to expand on the success of FAZR with the launch of FAZR Wall," said Slavka (Slavi) Nightingale, co-founder and VP of marketing at Fräsch. "We want to offer customers an additional acoustic solution that can bring the same exceptional performance of FAZR ceilings to wall applications. The combination of advanced acoustic technology with a wide range of design options, in addition to the installation with the Rockfon system, makes this product a game-changer for interior spaces."

As with all Fräsch products, FAZR Wall is designed with sustainability in mind. The system is made from high-quality, eco-friendly materials, ensuring both a low environmental impact and lasting durability. Whether you're designing for a corporate office, a hotel lobby, or a creative workspace, FAZR Wall provides the perfect balance of acoustic efficiency, design flexibility, and environmental responsibility.

For more information on FAZR Wall and to explore the full range of Fräsch products, visit frasch.com.

About Fräsch

Fräsch was founded with a vision to create beautiful, yet functional products that help reduce unwanted noise and elevate the acoustical properties of any space. We deliver on this vision with a wide range of custom and existing products formed from eco-friendly PET felt and premium felts.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.

Media Contact

Lisa Morrow, Catalyst Acoustics Group, 4135631819, [email protected], https://catalystacoustics.com/

SOURCE Catalyst Acoustics Group