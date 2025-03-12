Fräsch Expands Popular SKINNY BAFL Line, Adds Eight New Designs

"When we originally introduced SKINNY BAFL, we had two bottom profiles: straight and wavy. Our thoughtfully expanded collection is eye-catching and inspired. I can't wait to see the new designs installed. - Slavka (Slavi) Nightingale, co-founder and VP of marketing at Fräsch Post this

"When we originally introduced SKINNY BAFL, we had two bottom profiles: straight and wavy," explained Slavka (Slavi) Nightingale, co-founder and VP of marketing at Fräsch. "Our thoughtfully expanded collection is eye-catching and inspired. I can't wait to see the new designs installed."

The Stepped Skinny, Oblique, Up Down, Tri In & Out and Define designs feature angular bottom profiles. Wavy Continuous, Pattern Cut and Leaf feature more organic bottom profiles, with the latter two incorporating perforations. All are available in an array of colors ranging from bold and bright to earthy and nature inspired.

SKINNY BAFL is simply installed using 21mm spike brackets and suspended from ceilings with threaded rods or aircraft cable. Able to achieve an NRC of up to .75, it is a perfect addition in commercial, hospitality, educational spaces, and more.

To explore the expanded SKINNY BAFL line and learn more about the full range of Fräsch products, visit frasch.com.

About Fräsch

Fräsch was founded with a vision to create beautiful, yet functional products that help reduce unwanted noise and elevate the acoustical properties of any space. We deliver on this vision with a wide range of custom and existing products formed from eco-friendly PET felt and premium felts.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.

Media Contact

Lisa Morrow, Catalyst Acoustics Group, 4135631819, [email protected], https://catalystacoustics.com/

SOURCE Catalyst Acoustics Group