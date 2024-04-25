Fräsch Launches FAZR, a Linear Acoustic Ceiling Solution

We're excited to deliver another acoustic solution to the market that checks all the boxes when it comes to benefits offered by PET while also integrating the trusted Rockfon® system. - Gary Nightingale, Fräsch founder and president Post this

The convenient above-plenum accessibility offered by FAZR's removable individual slats makes this a dynamic ceiling solution. Field cuts can be made around ceiling obstacles such as sprinklers, vents, lights, and audio components using off-the-shelf tools like a jig saw with a non-serrated blade, speed square, straight edge, circle template, or utility knife.

FAZR is offered in two different channel widths, 6" slat with 2" filler or 10" slat with 4" filler. In addition, customers can choose between two different reveals: flush filler or recessed filler. The filler channel can also be left off altogether for semi-open plenum applications. Rockfon® carrier components are stocked at Fräsch and available to ship with all product orders. These include the 12-foot symmetrical carrier, 24"/36"/50" stabilizer bar, and the carrier splice. If metal trim is desired, it is available from Rockfon® to achieve an exposed perimeter.

We're excited to deliver another acoustic solution to the market that checks all the boxes when it comes to benefits offered by PET while also integrating the trusted Rockfon® system," said Gary Nightingale, Fräsch founder and president. "We're seeing great response already and we can't wait to hear feedback from the A+D market."

FAZR's PET components are offered in all 36 colors as well as printed wood grain from Fräsch's color catalog. These PET slats can also be pattern-cut for a customized look. To learn more about FAZR and Fräsch's full suite of acoustic offerings, please visit frasch.com.

About Fräsch

Fräsch was founded with a vision to create beautiful yet functional products that help reduce unwanted noise and elevate the acoustical properties of any space. We deliver on this vision with a wide range of custom and existing products formed from eco-friendly PET felt.

Our team has years of combined design, manufacturing, and product development experience in the A&D industry—an experience that we have harnessed to create beautiful products that enhance and add to the design aesthetic of any space. We use lean manufacturing, the latest in production management techniques, and sustainable sourcing practices to carefully manage our costs and deliver a high-quality product at a value that is exceptional for our customers. Our range of colors and custom acoustic panel forming capabilities make us an ideal solution for virtually any project. Contact us to find a rep in your area.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.

