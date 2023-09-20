Fräsch Unveils its Latest Acoustical Felt Innovation: FELTLAP

We wanted to create a fun, stylish solution that mimicked the exceedingly popular shiplap, but we also had to be sure the product would deliver the superior NRC rating FrDsch products are synonymous with. - Slavi Younger, FrDsch co-founder and VP of sales and marketing Tweet this

"We wanted to create a fun, stylish solution that mimicked the exceedingly popular shiplap, but we also had to be sure the product would deliver the superior NRC rating Fräsch products are synonymous with," said Slavi Younger, Fräsch co-founder and VP of sales and marketing. "We're looking forward to sharing with the commercial market the design possibilities and acoustic functionalities of FELTLAP."

Designed with a built-in 27-millimeter air cavity, FELTLAP delivers optimal acoustic performance with an NRC rating of .75. When nested together, FELTLAP provides a finished, polished look without any visible hardware. To enhance the flush visual of FELTLAP, Flannery extrusions can be added, available in black and silver.

Following suit with many of Fräsch's product offerings, FELTLAP is easy to install and sustainable; it is 100% P.E.T. (55% recycled content), 100% recyclable, with low VOC emissions. For additional information on FELTLAP please visit frasch.com/walls/feltlap.

About Fräsch

Fräsch is an innovative acoustical company that designs and manufactures sustainable acoustical solutions that enhance the visual style of any space. Solutions include acoustical baffles, lighting, wall treatments, space dividers and accessories. Fräsch is a subsidiary of Catalyst Acoustics Group.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.

Media Contact

Lisa Morrow, Catalyst Acoustics Group, 4135631819, [email protected], https://catalystacoustics.com/

