Fraunhofer IPA certifies knife edge for Montech cleanroom belt conveyors

Charlotte, April 27, 2026– Montech brings its proven knife edge into the cleanroom: The product fulfills the requirements of the air purity class ISO 5 and has been tested and certified by the Fraunhofer Institute for Production Technology and Automation IPA.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In cleanroom environments, requirements for particulate emissions and process stability are especially high. At the same time, the transfer of conveyed goods is a critical issue – especially for small or sensitive parts. Gaps between belts can cause malfunctions, jamming, or interruptions, thus impairing process reliability.

Certified solution for critical cleanroom transfer points

Montech's knife edge is now qualified for use in controlled production environments. Its cleanroom suitability, confirmed by the Fraunhofer Institute for Production Technology and Automation IPA, ensures compliance with defined limit values for particulate emissions. At the same time, the knife edge impresses with its design properties: It ensures a minimum transfer area between two conveyor lines. This minimizes gaps and safely transfers small conveyed goods from one system to the next, increasing process stability and significantly reducing the risk of production downtime. This provides users with a tested and reliable solution for sensitive applications in cleanrooms.

Fraunhofer TESTED DEVICE® certificate

Montech's knife edge was tested under cleanroom conditions according to ISO 14644-1; -14 by the Fraunhofer Institute for Production Technology and Automation IPA and awarded the TESTED DEVICE® certificate. The certification confirms that both the TB30R-140×1500/MR 571854 center-driven belt conveyor and the TB40R-400×1500-VR 571673 belt conveyor fulfill the particulate emission requirements for use in cleanrooms up to air purity class ISO 5. Companies benefit from a reliable, tested solution for critical transfer points and from stable, standard-compliant production processes.

Designed for regulated industries

The certified knife edge is particularly suitable for applications in medical technology, electronics manufacturing, and the pharmaceutical industry, where processes must be both clean and stable. It combines reliable conveyor technology with certified cleanroom suitability, thereby supporting standard-compliant, efficient production processes. The knife edge is available in Montech's online cleanroom configurator and can be integrated seamlessly into existing belt conveyor configurations.

Media Contact

Biffi Stefania, Montech Conveyors Corp., 41 326815500, [email protected], https://montech.com/us/en/

SOURCE Montech Conveyors Corp.