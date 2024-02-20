Frazier & Deeter Announces New Leadership in Four Key Markets

The firm's leadership growth signals strategic expansion and commitment to client success.

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frazier & Deeter (FD), a Top 50 accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce new appointments to its leadership team, reflecting the firm's dedication to fostering talent, driving growth and delivering exceptional service across various markets.

Jerry Johnson, CPA, Partner in the firm's Assurance Practice, has been appointed the new Tampa Office Managing Partner. Johnson brings more than 25 years of public accounting experience in the Tampa Bay area and serves as the leader of FD's Public Company Practice. With a proven track record of leadership, effective problem solving, communication skills and a technical background, he is poised to lead the Tampa office towards continued success and expansion.

Brandon Sherman, CISA, MBA, has been named the new Nashville Office Managing Partner. Sherman is a leader in the firm's Advisory Practice and provides risk advisory, digital transformation and strategic consulting solutions to a variety of organizations from entrepreneurial startups to large global public companies. His expertise and leadership experience position him to drive strategic initiatives and enhance client relationships in the Nashville market. Sherman also serves on the firm's Board of Directors and chairs the Innovation & Growth Committee. He previously served as the Las Vegas Office Managing Partner.

John Hightower, MBA, Co-founder of Arch + Tower, an FD Company, and Partner in the firm's Advisory Practice, has been appointed Chief Growth Officer. With over two decades of experience, Hightower brings an extensive background in strategic planning and business development. He will play a pivotal role in driving the firm's growth agenda, identifying new opportunities and ensuring the delivery of innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of clients. Hightower's industry experience encompasses technology, healthcare, consumer goods, hospitality, franchises, not-for-profit and manufacturing & distribution.

Amber Schrock, CPA, CISA, Principal in the firm's Advisory Practice, has been named the Las Vegas Market Leader. With over 15 years of experience, Schrock's strong leadership skills and extensive industry knowledge will be instrumental in further strengthening the firm's presence in the dynamic Las Vegas market, as well as providing exceptional service to clients in the region. Her industries of expertise include gaming, hospitality & leisure, manufacturing & distribution, technology and utilities.

"These leadership appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation and client-centricity," said Seth McDaniel, Managing Partner of Frazier & Deeter. "We are confident that Jerry, Brandon, John and Amber will bring invaluable insight and expertise to their respective roles, driving growth and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

About Frazier & Deeter

Frazier & Deeter is an award-winning, Top 50 accounting and advisory firm that offers a full scope of tax, audit, internal controls advisory and business transformation services. FD and its family of brands serve clients worldwide, from the Fortune Global 500 companies to growing small businesses, and the firm has been recognized repeatedly as a Best of the Best Accounting firm, a Best Firm to Work For® and a Best Firm for Women in Leadership.

Media Contact

Katie Abraham, Frazier & Deeter, 404-573-4416, katie.abraham@frazierdeeter.com, www.frazierdeeter.com

SOURCE Frazier & Deeter