Frazier & Deeter Announces the Retirement of Ronny Greer

Nashville-based partner is set to retire after a distinguished 47-year career.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frazier & Deeter (FD), a Top 50 accounting and advisory firm, announced today the retirement of Ronny Greer, a leading figure in the Nashville business community and a long-time partner of the firm.

Greer co-founded Work & Greer in 1982, a mainstay accounting firm in downtown Nashville, where he served as the Managing Partner and Director of Tax Services. Prior to this, from 1976 to 1981, Greer worked as a Tax Consultant at Deloitte & Touche. In 2012, FD acquired Work & Greer, facilitating the expansion of the firm's presence into the Nashville market. This acquisition marked a significant milestone for both firms, blending the legacy of Work & Greer with the innovative approach of FD.

"Ronny's contributions to our firm and the Nashville community are immeasurable," said Seth McDaniel, FD Managing Partner. "His leadership and vision have been key drivers of our growth and success. We are deeply grateful for his years of service and wish him all the best in his retirement."

Throughout the years, Greer has been pivotal in shaping the strategic direction of the Nashville office. He has fostered strong client relationships and mentored the next generation of accounting professionals, which has been crucial in solidifying FD's reputation as a leading firm in the region. Greer's extensive involvement in various professional and civic organizations, such as the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, Nashville Downtown Partnership, Nashville Downtown Rotary, Al Menah Shriners and Nashville Scottish Rite, reflects his dedication to both his profession and his community. Greer's career has been marked by leadership and a strong commitment to service.

Reflecting on his career, Greer stated, "It has been an honor to serve our clients and work alongside such a talented team. I am proud of what we have accomplished together over the decades and am confident that Frazier & Deeter will continue to thrive and uphold the values that have been the foundation of our success."

About Frazier & Deeter

Frazier & Deeter is an award-winning Top 50, accounting and advisory firm that offers a full scope of tax, audit, risk advisory, digital and business transformation services. FD and its family of brands serve clients worldwide, from the Fortune Global 500 companies to growing small businesses. The firm has been recognized repeatedly as a Best of the Best Accounting firm, a Best Firm to Work For® and a Best Firm for Women in Leadership. FD is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The firm focuses on investing in relationships to make a difference, in addition to consistently exceeding expectations by supporting evolving needs as businesses grow.

Media Contact

Katie Abraham, Frazier & Deeter, 404.573.4416, [email protected], www.frazierdeeter.com

SOURCE Frazier & Deeter