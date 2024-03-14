Frazier & Deeter Announces University Data Security Service Line

"The data security challenges leading university research institutions are facing are complex and require highly tailored solutions. FD's experience has informed both the design and deployment of these services to meet their unique requirements." Andrew Hicks Post this

"The data security challenges leading university research institutions are facing are complex and require highly tailored solutions," said Andrew Hicks, FD Partner and National HITRUST Practice Leader. "Many institutions typically deploy HPCs and must balance the need for research collaboration with the need for secure data control. FD's experience in serving the data security needs of research universities has informed both the design and deployment of these services to meet their unique requirements."

Dr. Erik Deumens, University of Florida Director of Research Computing and recent FD partner, states, "The University of Florida's "HiPerGator" system is representative of what our peer research institutions deal with: a powerful, HPC system used by researchers, scientists and students; it handles large-scale, data-intensive computing workloads that require substantial processing power, memory and storage. As a leading research university, we believe data security requires an informed approach and applaud FD for the development of University Data Security Services."

"Achieving HITRUST certification can enable universities to satisfy regulatory requirements, meet growing donor requirements, market and differentiate their institutions and serve as an important element of a university's commitment to data security," said Ryan Patrick, HITRUST Vice President of Adoption. "We are delighted that FD has deployed the HITRUST certification process as part of this service."

To learn more about FD's University Data Security Services and other compliance offerings, contact Bob Woosley at [email protected].

About Frazier & Deeter

Frazier & Deeter is an award-winning Top 50, accounting and advisory firm that offers a full scope of tax, audit, risk advisory, digital and business transformation services. FD and its family of brands serve clients worldwide, from the Fortune Global 500 companies to growing small businesses. The firm has been recognized repeatedly as a Best of the Best Accounting firm, a Best Firm to Work For® and a Best Firm for Women in Leadership. FD is registered with the PCAOB, AICPA and IIA. The firm focuses on investing in relationships to make a difference, in addition to consistently exceeding expectations by supporting evolving needs as businesses grow.

Media Contact

Katie Abraham, Frazier & Deeter, 4045734416, [email protected], https://www.frazierdeeter.com/

SOURCE Frazier & Deeter