Frazier & Deeter Appoints Donna Bergeson and Craig Melrose to Board of Directors

Donna Bergeson is an attorney and former leader of Alston & Bird's Health Care Group, with a focus on ensuring regulatory compliance for academic medical facilities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers. Bergeson has been recognized as a "Leading US Health Care Lawyer" by Euromoney and was selected by her peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America©. She also chaired the Alston & Bird Board of Partners during a critical time in the firm's growth. Bergeson taught health law as an adjunct faculty member at Emory University School of Law and frequently spoke on compliance and life sciences-related issues to professional organizations across the country before her retirement from Alston & Bird at the end of 2019.

"One of the reasons I enjoyed my 35-year career with Alston & Bird is because I like working with intelligent and driven individuals," noted Bergeson. "I am honored to have the opportunity to continue doing so at Frazier & Deeter."

Craig Melrose is the Executive Vice President of Digital Transformation Solutions at PTC, overseeing the development of customer-centric solutions that integrate PTC's cutting-edge CAD, PLM, IoT and AR technologies to drive operational excellence. With a background as a Partner at McKinsey & Company for over two decades, Melrose has led global operations and digital transformation initiatives, collaborating directly with clients to identify and implement strategic solutions across diverse industries. His extensive experience includes a pivotal role at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, where he enhanced factory automation strategies and led improvements in the Toyota Production System and operational performance in North America for five years.

"Frazier & Deeter is known as a unique and distinctive firm. I am both honored and excited to be joining the board to help the FD Team achieve even greater successes going forward," stated Melrose.

Frazier & Deeter is an award-winning, Top 50 accounting and advisory firm that offers a full scope of tax, audit, internal controls advisory and business transformation services. FD and its family of brands serve clients worldwide, from the Fortune Global 500 companies to growing small businesses, and the firm has been recognized repeatedly as a Best of the Best Accounting firm, a Best Firm to Work For® and a Best Firm for Women in Leadership.

