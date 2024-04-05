Frazier & Deeter Earns Top 50 Accounting Firm Recognition for Fourth Consecutive Year

This achievement underscores the relentless efforts and commitment of our team members, who continuously strive to deliver innovative solutions and serve as trusted advisors to our clients. Post this

Accounting Today's Top 100 Firms report stands as an annual benchmark for assessing the leading national and local accounting firms. The publication not only highlights firms based on size but also identifies the fastest-growing ones, along with sharing insights from top executives regarding the significant challenges confronting the public accounting industry.

"We are exceedingly proud of our ability to sustain our track record of achievement," remarked Jeremy Jones, FD's Chief Operating Officer. "Our unwavering focus on fostering strong relationships and investing in our people enables us to effectively address our clients' evolving needs. This recognition further reinforces our commitment to delivering excellence in service, and we are honored to receive such esteemed acknowledgment."

