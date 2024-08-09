Frazier & Deeter Expands Services with Acquisition of KMN CPA LLC

Integration of KMN's expertise and services aims to enhance FD's offerings in outsourced accounting and bookkeeping.

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frazier & Deeter (FD), a Top 50 accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the August 1 acquisition of KMN CPA LLC (KMN), a premier provider of outsourced accounting and bookkeeping services known for its personalized client care.

"The acquisition of KMN is a strategic step in our growth plan, enabling us to enhance our service offerings and provide greater value to our clients," said Seth McDaniel, Managing Partner of FD. "We are excited to welcome KMN's team and look forward to leveraging their years of experience to drive client success and business growth."

Founded in 2014, KMN has built a reputation for delivering high-quality accounting solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. The team specializes in providing secure, technology-driven accounting and bookkeeping services that eliminate the need for in-house staff and reduce overhead expenses. KMN's innovative approach allows clients to access their financial information and business files anytime, anywhere, while offering a cost-effective solution for maintaining robust financial records.

"Integrating KMN into our firm represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy," stated John Hightower, Chief Growth Officer of FD. "Their proficiency in outsourced accounting services and custom financial solutions perfectly complements our existing capabilities and aligns with our mission to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Through this acquisition, FD will seamlessly integrate KMN's services and the entire seven-person team into its expansive suite of accounting, advisory and tax solutions. The newly combined entity will offer an enhanced range of services, designed to meet the specific needs of businesses across various industries.

"Joining Frazier & Deeter presents an opportunity for us to offer our clients an even wider array of resources and expertise," said Kathy Moore-Nietrzeba, Founder of KMN. "We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional service while leveraging FD's capabilities to support our clients' needs."

About Frazier & Deeter

Frazier & Deeter is an award-winning Top 50 accounting and advisory firm that offers a full scope of tax, audit, risk advisory, digital and business transformation services. FD and its family of brands serve clients worldwide, from the Fortune Global 500 companies to growing small businesses. The firm has been recognized repeatedly as a Best of the Best Accounting firm, a Best Firm to Work For® and a Best Firm for Women in Leadership. FD is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and the American Institute.

Media Contact

Jessie Broussard, Frazier & Deeter, 404.253.7508, [email protected], www.frazierdeeter.com

SOURCE Frazier & Deeter