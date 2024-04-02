Frazier & Deeter Introduces Supply Chain Compliance Services to Provide Relief for Suppliers

"Many suppliers may find themselves ill-prepared to comply and at risk of losing their relationships with key customers. FD can help simplify the process for organizations affected by these regulatory changes." James Douglas, FD Advisory Partner Post this

"Due to California's law signed by Gov. Gavin Newson in 2023, large public and private companies doing business in California must now report on the carbon footprint from their supply chains; European rules require much the same," stated James Douglas, FD Advisory Partner. "Many suppliers may find themselves ill-prepared to comply and at risk of losing their relationships with key customers. FD can help simplify the process for organizations affected by these regulatory changes."

To assist suppliers in meeting these new emission reporting standards, FD's Supply Chain Compliance services offer gap assessments, CO2 calculations, climate control data requests, risk management controls and compliance roadmaps tailored for suppliers.

"Trivest is proud to be known as a leading private equity source for founder and family-owned businesses since 1981," said Troy Templeton, Managing Partner at Trivest. "We support the growth of our portfolio companies in several ways, including helping them prepare to comply with existing and emerging supply-chain requirements from their customers. We congratulate FD for the development of its supply chain compliance support program."

"Marsh McLennan Agency Environmental (MMA Environmental) is a leading provider of environmental risk consulting services," said Drew Flynn, President of MMA Environmental. "FD and MMA Environmental have worked together to support mutual clients who find themselves navigating new carbon emissions reporting and other ESG requests from their customers. We believe this trend will only continue, and it's great to see FD's leadership developing effective supply chain compliance solutions."

To learn more about FD's Supply Chain Compliance and other risk management offerings, contact Bob Woosley at [email protected].

About Frazier & Deeter

Frazier & Deeter is an award-winning Top 50 accounting and advisory firm that offers a full scope of tax, audit, risk advisory, digital and business transformation services. FD and its family of brands serve clients worldwide, from the Fortune Global 500 companies to growing small businesses. The firm has been recognized repeatedly as a Best of the Best Accounting firm, a Best Firm to Work For® and a Best Firm for Women in Leadership. FD is registered with the PCAOB, AICPA and IIA. The firm focuses on investing in relationships to make a difference, in addition to consistently exceeding expectations by supporting evolving needs as businesses grow.

Media Contact

Katie Abraham, Frazier & Deeter, 404.573.4416, [email protected], https://www.frazierdeeter.com/

SOURCE Frazier & Deeter