Frazier & Deeter Names Five New Partners to Tax and Advisory Practices

"We are excited to add so many strong contributors to our firm's partnership. Their dedication and expertise will further elevate our commitment to exceptional client service." Seth McDaniel, FD Managing Partner Post this

Kelli Gillis, CPA, contributes over 15 years of external audit experience to FD's Advisory Practice. With an extensive background in PCAOB standards and SEC requirements, she specializes in internal controls, compliance, risk mitigation and process improvement. Before joining FD, Gillis served as an Inspections Specialist with the PCAOB. She began her career at a Big Four firm, where she provided audit client service to both public and non-public companies in various industries.

"I am thrilled to become a Partner at Frazier & Deeter," said Gillis. "I love our firm's genuine focus on investing in relationships and our strong entrepreneurial spirit. As Partner, I am excited to continue investing in our next generation of leaders, just as others have done for me throughout the years."

James Douglas, CPA, brings over two decades of experience and leads FD's CFO Advisory service line. Focusing on assisting growing organizations with needs across the CFO suite, he specializes in transaction readiness, finance transformation, business & financial process improvement and planning & execution for emerging areas such as ESG compliance. Prior to joining FD, he served large, highly acquisitive multinational public companies in the Audit Practice of a Big Four firm.

"I am thrilled to join the partnership at Frazier & Deeter at this exciting time in our growth journey," said Douglas. "I look forward to supporting our Advisory practice through serving and solving the CFO advisory needs of our clients."

Ashley Rowland, CPA, contributes over a decade of experience to FD's Tax Practice. He serves his clients' tax compliance and consulting needs, primarily focusing on large private and public corporations, multi-tiered and multistate passthrough entities and high-net-worth individuals. Rowland has extensive experience in transactional tax work, providing support and consulting services regarding mergers & acquisitions and business restructurings.

"Becoming a Partner at Frazier & Deeter is the most meaningful accomplishment of my professional career," noted Rowland. "I'm honored and humbled to join the partnership, and I am eager to uphold our PEAQ values (People, Entrepreneurship, Accessibility and Quality) as I further nurture connections and forge ahead in this new role."

Jonathan Clark is an experienced personal tax, employment tax and global mobility tax advisor with over ten years of experience. He specializes in addressing the international complexities of moving and expanding overseas, primarily working with multinational corporations, SME business and private clients. Previously with a Big Four firm, Clark's experience includes expatriate tax, social security, international payroll and cross-border tax planning. He is a Chartered Tax Advisor with the UK Chartered Institute of Taxation.

"I am delighted and honoured to be joining the partnership at Frazier & Deeter," said Clark. "I'm excited about the opportunities ahead for our firm in the UK, given its rapidly growing UK and international client base. I look forward to contributing to our entrepreneurial expansion and fostering both new and existing relations with our team and clients."

Jaydeep Menon contributes nearly two decades of transfer pricing and international tax advisory experience and serves as National Office Leader for FD's India operations. His expertise includes global expansion planning, operating model structuring, benchmarking, value chain analysis and transfer pricing compliance. Before joining FD, he worked with multiple Big Four firms in the US, UK and India. Menon is a Chartered Accountant qualified by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

"I am honoured and thrilled to be a Partner with Frazier & Deeter, a firm which supports and rewards entrepreneurial spirit among employees" noted Menon. "I look forward to further strengthening and expanding our innovative and pragmatic global transfer pricing solutions to our international clients."

About Frazier & Deeter

Frazier & Deeter is an award-winning, Top 50 accounting and advisory firm that offers a full scope of tax, audit, internal controls advisory and business transformation services. FD and its family of brands serve clients worldwide, from the Fortune Global 500 companies to growing small businesses, and the firm has been recognized repeatedly as a Best of the Best Accounting firm, a Best Firm to Work For® and a Best Firm for Women in Leadership.

Media Contact

Katelyn Brown, Frazier & Deeter, 770.880.0372, [email protected], https://www.frazierdeeter.com/

SOURCE Frazier & Deeter