Frazier & Deeter Names Jeremy Jones as Incoming Managing Partner

Chief Operating Officer and Audit Partner to succeed Seth McDaniel as Firm Leader in 2026.

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frazier & Deeter (FD), a Top 50 accounting and advisory firm, is proud to announce Jeremy Jones as its Incoming Managing Partner. Jones, who joined FD in 2001 and currently serves as Chief Operating Officer and Audit Partner, will transition into this role in January 2026 following the completion of Seth McDaniel's distinguished tenure. McDaniel has led FD for 15 years, overseeing significant firm expansion, sustained revenue growth and unwavering commitment to client-focused innovation.

"I am honored to step into this role and excited to build on the foundation that Seth and the entire team have created," said Jeremy Jones. "Frazier & Deeter's commitment to quality, integrity and investing in relationships has shaped our culture under Seth's leadership, and I am proud to continue this legacy. I look forward to working closely with Seth during the next year as we grow FD together, supporting our people and clients."

With more than 25 years of public accounting experience, including 23 years at FD, Jones has been a vital contributor to the firm's Audit Practice and a driving force behind its operational growth and professionalization of strategic Shared Services initiatives in his time as COO. Known for his expertise in internal controls, financial reporting and trend analysis, Jones has also developed a robust client portfolio across multiple industries. As Managing Partner, he will continue the firm's dedication to sustainable growth, high-quality service and client success.

"Jeremy's expertise and leadership have been invaluable to our firm, making him an outstanding choice for this role," said Seth McDaniel, current Managing Partner. "With his dedication to excellence and transformation, Jeremy is well-positioned to lead us into our next chapter in 2026."

Active in multiple professional and civic organizations, Jones is a member of the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants (GSCPA), the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and has served on the University of Georgia's J.M. Tull School of Accounting Advisory Board, the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of Marietta Mentoring for Leadership and the Board of Directors of the Atlanta Mission.

"Jeremy embodies the principles we value most at FD - an unwavering commitment to our clients and a dedication to nurturing talent across our teams," said LeighAnn Costley, Chair of the Board and Tax Partner. "His leadership will serve as a guiding force as we continue to build our future."

About Frazier & Deeter

Frazier & Deeter is an award-winning Top 50, accounting and advisory firm that offers a full scope of tax, audit, risk advisory, digital and business transformation services. FD and its family of brands serve clients worldwide, from the Fortune Global 500 companies to growing small businesses. The firm has been recognized repeatedly as a Best of the Best Accounting firm, a Best Firm to Work For® and a Best Firm for Women in Leadership. FD is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The firm focuses on investing in relationships to make a difference, in addition to consistently exceeding expectations by supporting evolving needs as businesses grow.

Media Contact

Jessie Broussard, Frazier & Deeter, 404.253.7508, [email protected], www.frazierdeeter.com

SOURCE Frazier & Deeter