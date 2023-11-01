Frazier & Deeter Partner Clay Huffman Named to Atlanta Business Chronicle's 40 Under 40

"I am deeply honored to be recognized among such accomplished professionals in the Atlanta business community." Clay Huffman, FD Audit Partner Post this

"FD is proud of Clay Huffman's accomplishments and excited to see him recognized as one of the rising stars in Atlanta's business world," said Jeremy Jones, COO and Partner at Frazier & Deeter. "His dedication to his clients and his leadership within the accounting profession exemplify the core values of our firm."

In addition to his role at FD, Huffman's dedication and commitment to the field of accounting extend to various leadership positions and affiliations. In 2015, he was appointed by then Governor Nathan Deal to the Georgia State Board of Accountancy, where he currently serves as Chairman.

"Clay has shown remarkable leadership in the Board's charge to address rapid changes to the CPA profession, said Paul Ziga, Executive Director of the Georgia State Board of Accountancy. "The Board is fortunate to have someone of Clay's caliber navigating the way for future success."

He is an active member of the Georgia Society of CPAs Leadership Council, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Auditing Standards Board and the Peachtree Road UMC Administrative Board.

"I have the privilege of working closely with Clay in his volunteer roles as a CPA here in Georgia," said Boyd Search, President and CEO of The Georgia Society of CPAs. "His exceptional skills, dedication and contributions to the CPA profession have culminated in this prestigious award."

As an alumnus of the University of Georgia, he has also previously served as the Chairman of the Terry College of Business Young Alumni Board.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized among such accomplished professionals in the Atlanta business community," noted Huffman. "This award is a testament to the support and collaboration of my colleagues at FD and the organizations I am privileged to be a part of. I am excited to continue contributing to our clients' success and the growth of our industry."

