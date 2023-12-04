Frazier & Deeter Recognized as Best Firm for Equity in Leadership

"35% of our partners and principals are women, and we are excited about further cultivating an environment where all team members, regardless of level, can realize their full potential both personally and professionally." Seth McDaniel, FD Managing Partner Post this

"At FD, we are committed to our team's development. Through comprehensive training, dedicated mentoring and flexible workplace initiatives, we've fostered an environment where talent thrives. Notably, 35% of our partners and principals are women, and we are excited about further cultivating an environment where all team members, regardless of level, can realize their full potential both personally and professionally," noted Seth McDaniel, FD Managing Partner.

FD has fostered a resilient culture that centers on growth and uplifts employees, clients and its local communities. To fortify this base, the firm continues to prioritize Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) efforts that educate, encourage and pave the way for fair opportunities.

"As Chair of the Board, I am thrilled that FD has once again been recognized as a Best Firm for Equity Leadership," said LeighAnn Costley, FD Partner and Chair of the Board of Directors. "We have experienced substantial growth in revenue, employee headcount and number of partners over the past ten years and have consistently maintained our commitment to diversity in leadership throughout that time. As we look to the future, we will continue to build on this success by focusing on our brand promise to invest in relationships together to make an impactful difference for our people and clients."

Since 2010, the Accounting MOVE Project has been dedicated to assessing and promoting the progress of women in accounting and consulting firms. It stands out as the sole annual benchmarking initiative that not only quantifies but also advocates for the advancement of women in the profession.

"When options abound, women want to work for firms that appreciate their talents and give them opportunities to advance at a pace that fits with the rest of their lives. That's why programs like the Accounting MOVE Project are so important to identify firms that have a history of women in leadership and offer flexible career options," said Cindy Stanley, Executive Director of the Accounting and Financial Women's Alliance.

About Frazier & Deeter

Frazier & Deeter is an award-winning Top 50 accounting and advisory firm that offers a full scope of tax, audit, internal controls advisory and business transformation services. FD and its family of brands serve clients worldwide, from the Fortune Global 500 companies to growing small businesses, and the firm has been recognized repeatedly as a Best of the Best Accounting firm, a Best Firm to Work For® and a Best Firm for Women in Leadership.

About the Accounting MOVE Project

The Accounting MOVE Project is based on the MOVE methodology, developed by research partner Wilson-Taylor Associates, Inc., which investigates the factors proven to be essential to women's career success:

M – Money: fair pay practices;

O – Opportunity: advancement and leadership development;

V – Vital supports: work-life programs that remove barriers;

E – Entrepreneurship: operating experience for managing or business ownership

The MOVE Project advisory board includes leaders from association partner the Accounting and Financial Women's Alliance, founding sponsor Moss Adams and supporting sponsor SAPRO. See the archives of MOVE Project reports at https://accountingmoveproject.com/archives/.

Media Contact

