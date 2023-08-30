Frazier & Deeter Recognized by INSIDE Public Accounting as a Best of the Best Firm for 2023

Top 50 accounting and advisory firm named a Best of the Best Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting for the 17th year in a row.
ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frazier & Deeter (FD), a Top 50 US accounting and advisory firm, has been named a‥2023 Best of the Best Firm‥by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA). This is the 17th consecutive year that the firm has received this recognition and the 19th time the firm has been included in the list of Best of the Best firms.
"FD's consistent presence on IPA's Best of the Best is a testament to the firm's dedication to maintaining the highest standard of quality and service," said Seth McDaniel, FD Managing Partner and CEO. "Through our innovative approaches, collaborative team and deep industry expertise, FD has continuously exceeded expectations and set new benchmarks for excellence."
IPA selects the Best of the Best firms based exclusively on performance in specific key areas of management, growth and strategic vision. Those chosen are some of the highest-performing public accounting firms in North America.
"We have chosen to grow strategically and pursue and promote unique service lines that distinguish FD from other accounting and advisory firms." indicated Jeremy Jones, FD Partner and COO. "Our focus on investing in relationships and commitment to understanding each of our client's unique needs have played a pivotal role in achieving this milestone."
View the full list of the 2023 IPA Best of the Best firms here: https://insidepublicaccounting.com/top-firms/best-of-the-best/
About Frazier & Deeter
Frazier & Deeter is an award-winning Top 50 accounting and advisory firm that offers a full scope of tax, audit, internal controls advisory and business transformation services. FD and its family of brands serve clients worldwide, from the‥Fortune‥Global 500 companies to growing small businesses, and the firm has been recognized repeatedly as a Best of the Best Accounting firm, a Best Firm to Work For® and a Best Firm for Women in Leadership. The firm is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Canadian Public Accountability Board and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. FD's brand promise is Investing in Relationships to Make a Difference®, and the firm focuses on consistently exceeding expectations by supporting clients' evolving needs as their businesses grow.
