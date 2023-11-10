Frazier & Deeter Welcomes Adam Dormuth as Senior Manager in Forensics & Litigation Support

Adam Dormuth Joins Top 50 Firm to Strengthen Forensics & Litigation Support Practice

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frazier & Deeter (FD), a Top 50 accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Adam W. Dormuth, CPA/CFF, CFE, as Senior Manager. Adam brings with him more than a decade of industry experience to the firm's Forensics & Litigation Support Practice.

Adam leverages a deep knowledge in forensic accounting, investigations and litigation support, alongside a client-centric approach. His professional trajectory, starting from investigations at the federal government to leadership positions at professional service firms and the Big 4, has equipped him with a robust blend of technical acumen and client management skills.

"We are delighted to welcome Adam Dormuth to our Forensics & Litigation Support team. His extensive experience and commitment to providing exceptional service will further enhance our ability to support our clients in achieving successful outcomes in their legal matters," said Jeremy Sperring, FD Partner-in-Charge of Tax.

Serving clients nationally, with a focus on the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, Adam will collaborate with Partner Beth Garrett, JD, CPA, CVA, in the litigation, valuation, audit, tax and consulting sectors. The value he and Beth provide across these areas reflects the firm's commitment to deliver accuracy and client satisfaction in every engagement.

"We are very excited to expand our forensic and litigation support services to all of our offices with the addition of Adam," noted Beth Garrett, FD Partner. "This is an important service line as we continue to support our clients."

About Frazier & Deeter

Frazier & Deeter is an award-winning Top 50 accounting and advisory firm that offers a full scope of tax, audit, internal controls advisory and business transformation services. FD and its family of brands serve clients worldwide, from the Fortune Global 500 companies to growing small businesses, and the firm has been recognized repeatedly as a Best of the Best Accounting firm, a Best Firm to Work For® and a Best Firm for Women in Leadership.

