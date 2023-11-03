Frazier & Deeter Welcomes Principal Consultant Natalie Born to Advisory Practice

"Natalie Born is a leader worth following and will help us accomplish our purpose of being the most trusted advisor to organizations." Chris Green, Partner and Co-founder, Arch + Tower, an FD Company Post this

"It is a true honor to have Natalie join our team," said John Hightower, Partner and Co-founder of Arch + Tower, an FD Company. "As we continue to guide and support organizations through business transformation, her wealth of knowledge and application-forward approach will help drive immediate and measurable results."

Born's experience extends across 18 countries, demonstrating her versatility and ability to navigate the complexities of global business operations. Her professional journey has led her to work with prominent organizations, including CareerBuilder, First Data (now Fiserv), IHG and ADP. Prior to her consulting role, she held executive positions as VP of Innovation and Senior VP of Business Development.

"Attracting a talent of Natalie's caliber to our firm is a testament to the transformational work our teams are doing in world-class organizations," noted Chris Green, Partner and Co-founder of Arch + Tower, an FD Company. "She's a leader worth following and will help us accomplish our purpose of being the most trusted advisor to organizations. We're excited to support Natalie as she continues to make her place in the universe."

About Arch + Tower, an FD Company

Arch + Tower, an FD Company, specializes in helping organizations win by understanding the needs of their customers (Cx), unlocking the full potential of their employees (Ex) and removing operational barriers (Ox). Leveraging experiences in these three critical business areas, the team helps improve and scale the structured and unstructured systems, processes and values that shape company culture and effectiveness. Arch + Tower is a thriving part of Frazier & Deeter's Advisory Practice.

About Frazier & Deeter

Frazier & Deeter is an award-winning Top 50 accounting and advisory firm that offers a full scope of tax, audit, internal controls advisory and business transformation services. FD and its family of brands serve clients worldwide, from the Fortune Global 500 companies to growing small businesses, and the firm has been recognized repeatedly as a Best of the Best Accounting firm, a Best Firm to Work For® and a Best Firm for Women in Leadership. FD's brand promise is Investing in Relationships to Make a Difference®.

Media Contact

Chris Green, Arch + Tower, 770.289.7300, [email protected], https://www.archandtower.com/

SOURCE Arch + Tower