Fred Ghodoosi Joins L&F Brown as Senior Litigation Counsel

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- L&F Brown, P.C., a law firm serving the needs of Fintech, Legaltech and other innovative companies, has announced the addition of Fred Ghodoosi as Senior Litigation Counsel. Throughout his career, Ghodoosi has been counsel for Fortune 100 companies, high net worth individuals and tech startups. He has established a reputation for winning big against the big firms.

"Fred made an impact from day one at L&F Brown," said founding Partner Curt Brown. "He stepped in as the lead attorney for our client, a fintech company, in its ongoing dispute with a major bank and secured a major victory right of out the gate."

Ghodoosi joins the firm after serving as an arbitrator in high stakes financial disputes for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). In addition to his specialized knowledge of financial and banking law, he represents businesses with high-stakes commercial and contractual disputes through international arbitration and global litigation. He also advises startups and more established businesses in the fields of biotech, medical devices, artificial intelligence and media.

"I chose L&F Brown because they've been successful through strategic litigation," said Ghodoosi. "We share a vision of innovative lawyering and I'm confident that together we can continue to get extraordinary results and deliver exceptional service to our clients."

Ghodoosi is licensed to practice law in both California and New York. He earned two law degrees from Yale Law School as well as a PhD in International Relations from Florida International University. He is a Professor of Law and Economics and has taught at top universities including U.C. Berkeley and The George Washington University. He also served as Faculty Fellow at The National FinTech Center at Morgan State University. A highly regarded author, Ghodoosi has over 20 published legal articles and a widely acclaimed book. His scholarship has been recognized by the media, courts, and arbitral tribunals, earning him numerous awards and grants.

