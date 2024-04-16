Fred Knitney makes literary debut with 'TRUMPed UP Limericks'

New book combines humor and satire to examine Donald J. Trump's presidency and his impact in the political scene from 2016 to the present

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fred Knitney takes readers on a satirical journey through the political landscape in his debut book titled "TRUMPed UP Limericks" (published by Archway Publishing).

From humorous anecdotes to biting critiques, this collection of limericks takes a look at Donald J. Trump, his statements, lies, behavior, and impact on the U.S. political scene and beyond. Each verse touches on various aspects of Trump's presidency, including his relationship with the media, congressional leaders, and the MAGA movement. Each piece encapsulates a range of emotions, from frustration and anger to humor and disbelief, as the author sheds light on the events surrounding Trump's political journey.

"I have followed Trump voraciously since the Orange Menace descended the stairs," Knitney shares. "(I hope readers) enjoy a laugh at Trump's expense, learn something they didn't know, be encouraged to stand up and state their own feelings and opinions."

A sample of his limericks read:

When Donald's finally cornered and begs

Remember his head holds only last dregs

The last of his brains

The few he retains

Are located in the head between his legs

"TRUMPed UP Limericks" will appeal to those interested in politics, humor, and satire. Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/856415-trumped-up-limericks to get a copy.

"TRUMPed UP Limericks"

By Fred Knitney

Softcover | 8.25 x 11in | 56 pages | ISBN 9781665752220

E-Book | 56 pages | ISBN 9781665752237

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

A retired professional musician, Fred Knitney has taught at various universities in North America, Europe and Asia. He has performed hundreds of concerts in numerous venues, taught, given master classes in several universities, schools, festivals, summer institutes and music camps around the world. Previous writings include articles and reviews in professional magazines in his field.

