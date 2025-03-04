Freda Partners with Centric Software to Drive Product Development Innovation with Centric PLM

By leveraging Centric Software's proven experience and best practices, Centric PLM will accelerate innovation, improve collaboration and enhance decision-making, positioning Freda for sustained growth and market leadership in the fast-evolving skincare and cosmetics market. Post this

With the beauty and personal care industry becoming increasingly competitive and consumer expectations evolving, Freda recognized the need to adapt. Managing its expanding product portfolio proved difficult as product lifecycles lacked cohesion and workflows were fragmented. Product managers spent too much time on follow-ups and communication, pulling focus from higher-priority tasks. Additionally, a lack of transparency in project asset management and progress tracking hindered the company's ability to maintain control over timelines and reduce risks. These inefficiencies slowed innovation and limited Freda's ability to remain competitive.

To tackle these challenges, Freda partnered with Centric Software to implement a digital management solution designed to optimize product development and bring consistency across the organization. By adopting Centric PLM, Freda aims to establish a fully integrated product management system. This will standardize processes, improve communication between market and R&D teams and enhance the conversion of product data, leading to deeper market insights and more innovative products. Centric PLM will also boost the efficiency of product managers, especially in tracking, verifying and communicating information. Additionally, Centric PLM will empower Freda to collect valuable lessons from both successes and failures in new product development, reducing the risk of future mistakes.

Fabrice Canonge, President of Centric Software, comments on the partnership, "Freda's selection of Centric PLM marks an exciting chapter in their digital transformation journey. By leveraging Centric Software's proven experience and best practices, Centric PLM will accelerate innovation, improve collaboration and enhance decision-making, positioning Freda for sustained growth and market leadership in the fast-evolving skincare and cosmetics market."

Founded in 1998, Shandong Freda Biological Co., LTD. is a subsidiary of Shandong Freda Pharmaceutical Group. Freda focuses on hyaluronic acid skin care, micro ecological skin care, oil skin care and precision skin care technology. Freda has successfully created a number of well-known brands including RELLET, Dr. ALVA, eprhan, SHENAN, UMT, SHREDA and Key C. Freda's production base has 35 cosmetic production lines, the annual output value of 4 billion yuan and is the industry's leading "transparent factory", "green factory" and "digital factory".

