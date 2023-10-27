Frederick / Whittier Small Minority Business Owner, Margaret Tran's Salon, "CK Nails," Has Become a 2023 Best of America Small Business Awards Finalist

In a highly competitive small business awards, "CK Nails," owned by Frederick resident, Margaret Tran, has been selected by the judges as a 2023 Best of America Small Business Awards Finalist, an honor bestowed for a significant achievement and notable efforts in growing and building our economy and a better working world.

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a highly competitive small business awards, "CK Nails," owned by Frederick resident, Margaret Tran, has been selected by the judges as a 2023 Best of America Small Business Awards Finalist, an honor bestowed for a significant achievement and notable efforts in growing and building our economy and a better working world.

In 2020, the unprecedented coronavirus crisis destroyed many businesses around the globe. As virus cases continue to surge, government-imposed shutdowns, restrictions on companies, and mandates for social distancing resulted in the temporary closure of many beauty salons, barber shops, and other personal care services establishments and negatively affected industry employment.

After months in lockdown, Maryland has slowly begun a "phased reopening." Margaret remained optimistic about pursuing a new opportunity and effort to take over the salon under the new ownership/management on August 08, 2020.

At that time, CK Nails had the lowest rating of all, and as of today's date, the salon is the best in the Community with a 5-star review and received multiple award nominations in 2022-2023, SASS Magazine, being the best nail salon in Community Votes, and being locally recognized as the top 10 salons in Frederick, MD.

Besides being an entrepreneur, Margaret Tran is an award-winning author of multiple books, storyteller, and energy healer. She has been recognized by multiple award nominations herself.

The Best of America Small Business Awards(BASA) exists to recognize, reward, and promote exceptional small businesses in the United States. Winning a prestigious business award like the BASAs can help small businesses enhance their brand awareness and credibility.

Being a finalist is a win and it is a massive achievement and an opportunity to promote CK Nails' success to clients.

The finalists will also be admitted to public voting runs from October 23 to November 3, 2023, to increase their chances of becoming category winners, and the companies with the most votes will be placed in the Top300 list.

The Top300 companies will be listed in the Business Hall of Fame as top businesses making huge waves in America and receive the Top300 kit and promotions across our social media and other channels.

The 150 companies with the highest score from both the public and judges will be named category winners. Winners of the 150+ BASA Awards categories will be announced on November 29, 2023.

For more information, visit https://www.basawards.com/pages/public-vote

Margaret Tran, CK Nails, 2403898588, [email protected], CKNailsFrederick.com

