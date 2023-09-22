Frederick Arts Council Announces Inked: A Tattoo Inspired Exhibition

INKED is a multimedia show which aims to serve as a homage to the art of tattooing, the history behind it and artists working in the field today

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frederick Arts Council announces INKED: an exhibit featuring work surrounding tattoos and the art of tattooing on the first and second floors of FAC's Art Center at 5 E 2nd St, Frederick, MD 21701.

INKED is a multimedia show which aims to serve as a homage to the art of tattooing, the history behind it and artists working in the field today. The show features tattoo memorabilia, flash and equipment from prominent artists, as well as flash, tattooed hide, and work which explores the personal and cultural practices of tattooing from artists living in the greater Frederick area.

Tattooing has an extensive history with roots in a number of cultures. The practice began at least as early as the Neolithic period and continues presently using a variety of techniques and styles explored in this show. From stick-n-pokes to tattoo machines to traditional hand-tapping, individuals and groups have used tattoos as a means of indicating affiliation, self-expression, commemorating life milestones, and general adornment.

For decades in the West, tattooing was not perceived as artistic practice and only subcultures such as sailors and circus performers sported permanent body art. As acceptance increased, greater demand has led to further diversification of designs, examples of which we hope to showcase.

This show features work and tools from famous tattoo artists including, Ed Hardy, Philadelphia Eddie, Mike "Rollo" Malone, and Apo Whang Od.

The talented local and regional artists included in this show are: Lis Zadravec, Gordon Staub,Colin Smallwood, Wendell Poindexter, Emma Cytrynbaum, Olivia Henry, Christina Rogombé, Jared Weippert, Chris Smith, Makoto Namura, Julia Zukos and Shane Acuff. Local tattoo shops represented in this show are Timebomb Tattoos & Curiosities, Sacred Arts Tattoo, Tattoo Alchemy, and Drawin' Attention Tattoos.

Join us for an opening reception Friday, September 29th from 6p-8p at FAC Art Center on 5 E 2nd St.

What: INKED: a tattoo inspired exhibition

Where: FAC Art Center at 5 E 2nd St, Frederick, MD 21701 2nd Floor

When: (September 2023 - November 2023)

Opening reception: Friday, September 29th, 6p-8p FAC Art Center at 5 E 2nd St

About the Frederick Arts Council

The Frederick Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County. The organization fosters an environment where the arts flourish in the community through grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources. FAC is responsible for large-scale programming such as the Frederick Festival of the Arts, Sky Stage, Frederick Public Art Initiative, FAC Artist Studios, Art in the Park, and Arts in Education grants. For more information about the Frederick Arts Council, visit http://www.frederickartscouncil.org.

