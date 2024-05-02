Frederick Arts Council Announces New Officers and Three New Board Members

"I look forward to leading the Frederick Arts Council in a new era of creativity adding to nearly half a century of enriching our community," said Linda Roth Post this

Leslie Powell sits as Vice President after joining the FAC board of directors in 2021. Powell is a lawyer serving Frederick in Civil Litigation, Intellectual Property and Appellate Practice cases.

Sharon Kuebbing who joined the FAC board in 2021 now begins her term as Secretary. Kuebbing is a retired Clinical Psychologist. Terri Almacy continues her term as Treasurer, Almacy's term as treasurer on the FAC board has been ongoing since 2017. Almacy is a certified public accountant and President of Almacy & Company, CPAs, P.A in Frederick, MD.

Yvonne Reinsch is a community leader and volunteer in the Frederick area, beginning her seat on the Frederick Arts Council board of directors in 2023 and now serves as officer-at-large.

"I look forward to leading the Frederick Arts Council in a new era of creativity adding to nearly half a century of enriching our community," said Linda Roth

Three new board members --Charles Mann, Kate Costlow, and Mark Lancaster--were unanimously elected to the FAC board after a thorough nomination process.

Charles Mann is a recently retired vice president for finance and treasury at Hood College and continues participation at Hood College as an adjunct professor. Kate Costlow attended the Academy of the Washington Ballet and spent seven years as a soloist in the Cincinnati Ballet Company. She is recently retired from Morgan Stanley where she was a senior vice president. Mark Lancaster is owner and president of Lancaster Craftsmen Builders Inc.

"The wide range of expertise within the Frederick Arts Council board will allow us to serve the community in a new and innovative way," said Louise Kennelly, FAC Executive Director. "We are lucky to have such a strong group of dedicated individuals bringing an array of experience."

About the Frederick Arts Council

The Frederick Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County. The organization fosters an environment where the arts flourish in the community through grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources. FAC is responsible for large-scale programming such as the FAC Arts Center at 5 East Second St, Sky Stage, Frederick Festival of the Arts, Art in the Park,FAC Artist Studios and Frederick County's Arts in Education grants. For more information about the Frederick Arts Council, visit http://www.frederickartscouncil.org.

Media Contact

Louise Kennelly, Frederick Arts Council, 301.662.4190, [email protected], www.frederickartscouncil.org

SOURCE Frederick Arts Council