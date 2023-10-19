Frederick Arts Council Continues To Award $1,000 Grants To Individual Artists As Part Of The American Rescue Plan

County COVID-19 relief funding will continue to be re-granted to individual artists in Frederick community until funds are exhausted

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frederick Arts Council was selected to receive an American Rescue Plan grant from Frederick County to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic. The FAC has since awarded $50,000 of these funds to local artists. The next round of grants is scheduled to be disbursed early winter 2023 directly to eligible artist recipients in Frederick as general financial support. Funds will continue to be released seasonally until the grant has been exhausted.

Frederick County artists who have experienced continued impacts of the Coronavirus on their work should apply. All eligible artists receive a $1,000 grant.

FAC ARPA Artist Recovery Grant details and application can be found at FrederickArtsCouncil.org.

"Frederick County's investment in its local artists is a critical investment in pandemic recovery for the community. The health of the arts has a ripple effect in our local economy, our sense of place and well being. We are delighted to distribute these needed funds to our local artists," said Frederick Arts Council Executive Director, Louise Kennelly.

Individual artists who have already received this grant from the Frederick Arts Council are not eligible to reapply. Frederick County was allocated over 50 million dollars in federal Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.

For more information on Frederick County's ARPA funding visit https://frederickcountymd.gov/8204/American-Rescue-Plan-Act

About the Frederick Arts Council

The Frederick Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County. The organization fosters an environment where the arts flourish in the community through grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources. FAC is responsible for large-scale programming such as the Frederick Festival of the Arts, Sky Stage, Frederick Public Art Initiative, Artist Studios, Art in the Park, and Arts in Education grants. For more information about the Frederick Arts Council, visit http://www.frederickartscouncil.org.

