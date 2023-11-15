Frederick Arts Council Publishes Magazine Featuring Artwork by Recipients of the C.A.N. Recover Grant Program

Louise Kennelly, Executive Director of the Frederick Arts Council shares, "There is no recovery engine as effective as the arts to restore a sense of joy and optimism, to contribute to a community's vibrant economy, and to propel a collective sense of healing." Post this

"We are excited to document some of the wonderfully creative artwork that resulted from this unique influx of support for the arts in Frederick," said Louise Kennelly, Executive Director of the Frederick Arts Council. "There is no recovery engine as effective as the arts to restore a sense of joy and optimism, to contribute to a community's vibrant economy, and to propel a collective sense of healing."

The awards were designed to support arts organizations and artists in Frederick County who were impacted by the Coronavirus. Artistic activities were supported to strengthen our county's—and the nation's— cultural infrastructure. The magazine shares testimony of how the subgrants helped restore the local community's cultural infrastructure, benefiting arts workers, artists, and audiences. The magazine, linked here, was designed by Pulse Publishing. The magazine can also be found on the Frederick Arts Council's website.

The Frederick Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County. The organization fosters an environment where the arts flourish in the community through grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources.

