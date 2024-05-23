Frederick based 3 Roads Communications, Inc. Wins Four Telly Awards

"The diversity of the projects that we won the awards for are a testament to the range and skill of our staff," said Russ Hodge, President of 3 Roads. Post this

SILVER TELLY

The House on Jonathan Street (thehouseonjonathanstreet.com)

A one hour Public TV documentary detailing African-American history in Hagerstown, Maryland.



Category: General-DEI: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

BRONZE TELLY

Journey to Highclere Castle With The Sicilian Tenors

A one hour PBS Pledge Program featuring The Sicilian Tenors singing songs of love in the romantic setting for Downton Abbey.



Categories: General-Music, Dance & Performance, Craft-Videography & Cinematography

BRONZE TELLY

Limb Loss Registry

A seven minute video advocating for the need to create a limb loss registry to help chart best treatments for limb loss patients.



Category: General-Public Interest & Awareness

