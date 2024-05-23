Frederick based 3 Roads Communications, Inc. Wins Four Telly Awards

Awards for Documentaries, TV Series and Nonprofit videos
FREDERICK, Md., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3 Roads Communications, Inc., of Frederick, Maryland just won four prestigious Telly Awards for Documentaries, TV Series and Nonprofit videos they produced last year.
"The diversity of the projects that we won the awards for are a testament to the range and skill of our staff," said Russ Hodge, President of 3 Roads. "Our winning projects ranged from a PBS Pledge program filmed at Highclere Castle (Downton Abbey) in England with The Sicilian Tenors to a one hour documentary about African-American history in Hagerstown, MD; to a video advocating for a limb loss registry."
SILVER TELLY
The House on Jonathan Street (thehouseonjonathanstreet.com)
A one hour Public TV documentary detailing African-American history in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Watch Promo
Category: General-DEI: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
BRONZE TELLY
Journey to Highclere Castle With The Sicilian Tenors
A one hour PBS Pledge Program featuring The Sicilian Tenors singing songs of love in the romantic setting for Downton Abbey.
Watch Promo
Categories: General-Music, Dance & Performance, Craft-Videography & Cinematography
BRONZE TELLY
Limb Loss Registry
A seven minute video advocating for the need to create a limb loss registry to help chart best treatments for limb loss patients.
Watch Promo
Category: General-Public Interest & Awareness
Media Contact
Russ Hodge, 3 Roads Communication, 703-786-5678, [email protected], www.3roads.com
SOURCE 3 Roads Communication
