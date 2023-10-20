Frederick Community College and The Arc to Host Employment Summit On October 27, 2023

Supporting Local Businesses to Include People with Disabilities in the Workforce

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederick Community College and The Arc of Frederick County are partnering to host The 2023 Employment Summit: Supporting Local Businesses to Include People with Disabilities in the Workforce. The summit will take place on October 27, 2023 from 8:00 am to noon at Frederick Community College's Conference Center, E126 A/B

A goal of the Employment Summit is to reach out to the business community highlighting the talented pool of people with disabilities in Frederick County looking to join the workforce as well as the supports businesses can receive from local provider agencies and Frederick County Public Schools when businesses employ people with disabilities.

Employment Summit activities will begin with a light breakfast and networking from 8:00 am to 8:30 am; followed by warm welcomes from Frederick Community College and the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. Informative breakout sessions will begin at 9:00am and run through noon, with closing remarks from the Frederick County Office of Economic Development.

Please join us for an informative morning to support inclusion in the workforce in Frederick County!

Media Contact

Aaron Stephens, The Arc of Frederick County, (301) 663-0909, [email protected]

