Frederick Community College Selects EBSCO FOLIO and EBSCO Discovery Service™

EBSCO supports a growing community of more than 200 libraries and library systems worldwide using the FOLIO platform. While evolving to meet the changing needs of libraries from different global perspectives, FOLIO's modern architecture allows for continuous evolution and support for third-party applications, enabling integration with new and existing systems at FCC.

As an active GOBI Library Solutions® (GOBI) user, FCC can continue utilizing GOBI for the library's book selection and acquisitions. In addition to FOLIO, FCC will adopt BiblioGraph and EDS to enhance the experience for its end users. This will provide improved access and discovery of scholarly content through EDS, enhanced by BiblioGraph's ability to make library catalogs accessible from major search engines.

Frederick Community College Director of Library Services Colleen McKnight describes the benefits of selecting FOLIO with EBSCO's support. "As a small library, we are eager to adopt solutions to help us operate more efficiently. We are confident that adopting FOLIO and EDS will enhance the library experience for our students and faculty, and we are thrilled to join a community committed to providing flexibility and innovation in the library space with EBSCO's expertise and guidance."

EBSCO Information Services Director of SaaS Innovation Andrew Nagy says implementing FOLIO with EDS maximizes the front and backend library experience. "Frederick Community College is not just gaining access to FOLIO's open architecture, which encourages flexibility and innovation, but also the best discovery product in the market through EBSCO Discovery Service. They are also joining an incredible community of librarians, developers, and vendors that have joined forces to support the evolving needs of libraries worldwide."

