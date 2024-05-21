Frederick Community Gears Up for Lip Sync Battle to Raise Funds for Student Homelessness

Hosted by SHIP of Frederick County, the Event Aims to Support Local Students in Need

FREDERICK, Md., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SHIP's annual fundraiser, The Lip Sync Battle, returns with a bang! This year, teams will compete for Frederick County's prestigious Golden Microphone and People's Choice awards.

Join us for an evening filled with community spirit and meaningful connections, all while supporting SHIP's mission to aid students experiencing homelessness. Enjoy an open bar featuring beer from Attaboy Barrel House and a selection of wine. Celebrations Catering will offer a light meat and cheese board during cocktail hour, followed by a pasta bar and a delightful assortment of desserts donated by Dreamy B Bakery.

This is an event you won't want to miss! Get your tickets at

https://shipfrederick.com/event/lip-sync-with-ship/

With a shared commitment to supporting the local community and our youth, the event is proud to have garnered the support of numerous sponsors, including:

Fout Crane and Rigging, LLC

Ausherman Family Foundation

Educational Systems Federal Credit Union

Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley

Woodsboro Bank

Legal and General America

John and Caroline Orlowski

Maryland Marriage and Family Therapy Centers

Tod and Barry Salisbury

Jane Bass Photography

Benefactor Events

Celebrations Catering

Dreamy B Bakery

For media inquiries, please contact Melissa Muntz at [email protected].

About SHIP of Frederick County

SHIP of Frederick County exists to support students in need within our community. Students experiencing homelessness can be found in every school in the Frederick County Public School System, affecting all grades and ethnicities, with numbers increasing each year.

Founded in early 2014, SHIP began after the community came together in late 2013 upon discovering the extent of student homelessness, highlighted by the urgent need of a 12-year-old boy. This initiative has since grown into a dedicated partnership involving individuals, organizations, human service agencies, businesses, and government, all working together to advocate and provide for homeless youth in Frederick County.

For more information about SHIP of Frederick County and how you can support their mission of helping children in the Frederick County community, call visit

https://shipfrederick.com/. You can also connect with SHIP on Facebook.

Media Contact

Melissa Muntz, SHIP of Frederick County, (240) 415-8971, [email protected], https://shipfrederick.com/

