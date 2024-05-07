Frederick County Chamber Announces Resignation Of Jennifer Gerlock

Rick Weldon, President & CEO of the Chamber, shares, "I've known Jennifer for many years before we started working together. As I reflect back on the last several years, I'm in awe of what we've been able to accomplish, and Jennifer's incredible contributions to our collective success. Post this

Jen's last official day will be Friday, May 17th, although Jen has agreed to advise and assist the Chamber team during the upcoming program and event calendar.

Rick Weldon, President & CEO of the Chamber, reflecting fondly on Jen's tenure, had the following observation: "I've known Jennifer for many years before we started working together. As I reflect back on the last several years, I'm in awe of what we've been able to accomplish, and Jennifer's incredible contributions to our collective success. Kimberley, Shelby, Debbie, Maddy and I will miss Jennifer's passion, creativity, and friendship, but we also recognize the opportunity for growth that's inherent in the challenge".

Chamber Board Chair Dwayne Myers (Dynamic Automotive) offered the following thoughts on behalf of the Board of Directors: "Jen has been an essential part of the success story of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. The entire Board wishes Jen the best on her future journey, and we look forward to helping the staff of the best County Chamber in the world as we continue to influence our community and support and grow our membership".

