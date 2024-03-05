Frederick County Chamber of Commerce Announces 2024 Launch of S.H.E. Pitch, a Pitch Competition to Develop and Enhance Female Entrepreneurs in Frederick County, Maryland

"S.H.E. Week is among our most successful and cherished events. The highlight of this week is the SHE Pitch competition." - Rick Weldon, President and CEO, Frederick County Chamber of Commerce Post this

Rick Weldon, President and CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, emphasizes the significance of S.H.E. Week, stating, "S.H.E. Week is among our most successful and cherished events. The highlight of this week is the SHE Pitch competition. Offering both inspiration and celebration, SHE Pitch provides a platform for our businesses and nonprofits to showcase their endeavors and their societal impact, garnering recognition and investment for their plans and ideas. While celebrating women leaders is important, actively dedicating time and resources to support their growth and success is our priority at the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce."

Eligibility for S.H.E. Pitch is based upon a set of criteria established for two categories of competitors - those in the idea stage of their business and those in the growth stage. Registration for the competition is free but requires an investment of $36 to develop the necessary materials needed for judging and progression through the competition. Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to enroll in the month of March as the process involves online coursework and submission deadlines for judging.

Finalists in both categories will pitch their businesses to a live and virtual audience on August 7th as part of S.H.E. Week 2024 programming. Winners will be announced during the live event with audience members also getting the opportunity to vote and award their favorite pitch a "People's Choice" prize.

"This opportunity wouldn't exist without our committee members and partners at Frederick County Office of Economic Development, City of Frederick Department of Economic Development and the Maryland Women's Business Center," said Jennifer Gerlock, vice president at the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. "Their vision, financial prize investments and work on behalf of established, emerging and underrepresented female entrepreneurs is nothing short of inspiring."

More details on the process, eligibility and registration can be found online at frederickchamber.org/shepitch.

Businesses who wish to get involved or sponsor either S.H.E. Pitch or S.H.E. Week are encouraged to reach out to Jennifer Gerlock at [email protected] for more information.

S.H.E. Pitch is made possible through a partnership with the Maryland Women's Business Center, Frederick County Office of Economic Development, City of Frederick Department of Economic Development and the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. S.H.E. Week, which runs August 5-9 in 2024, is a program developed by The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce's Women in Business Committee.

The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce's Women in Business Committee's mission is to empower and develop women through education, networking, mentoring and partnerships and to promote opportunities for all women throughout Frederick County. Women in Business Committee members develop programs that provide opportunities for women to learn and network as well as share their expertise with each other and to address the unique issues of women in business.

