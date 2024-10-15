Frederick County Chamber of Commerce Announces New Board of Directors

"The growth and effectiveness of our Chamber is a direct reflection of our Board of Directors and their inspired and motivational leadership, " said Rick Weldon, President & CEO. Post this

Board members include Jon-Mikel Bailey, Brand3, Inc; Mark Blacksten, ACNB Bank; Jarad Bowens, The City of Frederick; Dr. Philip Brown, Phoenix Mecano North America; Brian Gaudet, Battelle National Biodefense Institute; Amanda Haddaway, HR Answerbox; Sandra Hofmeister, A&S Construction, LLC; Sarah Hurwitz Robey, Colonial Jewelers; Shannon Jackson, Frederick National Lab for Cancer Research; Eric Johnson, Audio-Video Group; Adam Kreisher, M&T Bank; Dr. Rachel Mandel, Rachel Mandel MD Consulting; Kevin Moore, Moore Financial; Asheigh Rossi, MacRo Commercial Real Estate; Amber Smith, Frederick Lifestyle Magazine. Newly elected members of the Board of Directors include: Chenee Beach, Service Coordination, Inc; Greg Brown, Monocacy Hospitality; and Chris Vandergrift, Postern Agency.

Non Voting board members include Joe Delizia, ACNB Bank, Generation Connect Committee; Melissa Muntz, SHIP of Frederick County, Nonprofit Alliance; Michelle Nusum-Smith, The Word Woman LLC, Business Equity Coalition; Tricia Reaver, Frederick County Government, Leadership Frederick County Council; Danielle Rizzo, Marielle Agency, Women in Business Committee.

"The growth and effectiveness of our Chamber is a direct reflection of our Board of Directors and their inspired and motivational leadership, " said Rick Weldon, President & CEO. "Each Board member brings unique skills and insights to our work, and our newest Board members, Chris, Chenee, and Greg, are no different. Our Executive Committee is future-focused and ready to help us elevate our work and our influence throughout Frederick County."

The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce advocates for local businesses and offers strategic leadership to shape the future of both the business sector and the community. Through information, collaboration, advocacy, and services, the Chamber supports employers and fosters a thriving local economy.

