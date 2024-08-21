Frederick County Chamber of Commerce Welcomes First Youth Entrepreneur Member

"I started Shirt Pun to combine my love for apparel with a desire to make a meaningful difference in Frederick," said Maddie. "Through my business, I aim to spread smiles and contribute to the community in a positive way." Post this

"I started Shirt Pun to combine my love for apparel with a desire to make a meaningful difference in Frederick," said Maddie. "Through my business, I aim to spread smiles and contribute to the community in a positive way."

As a new member of the Chamber, Maddie is eager to connect with fellow business owners, access valuable resources, and contribute to initiatives that promote local growth and prosperity. She is particularly excited about the opportunity to engage with Chamber members who may be interested in supporting her annual "Spreading Warmth Frederick" initiative. This winter, Maddie will be collecting hats, gloves, and scarves to donate to those in need within Frederick County.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Shirt Pun, and especially Maddie, as our first youth entrepreneur member!" said Chamber President & CEO, Rick Weldon. "Maddie's entrepreneurial spirit is truly inspiring, and we look forward to supporting her journey and the contributions she will make to our community. We're hoping that Maddie represents a FIRST, but certainly not the last, young entrepreneur in our membership family."

For more information about Shirt Pun, please visit shirtpun.com.

About the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce

The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce serves as the voice of business and provides strategic leadership and engagement in building the future of business and the community through information, collaboration, advocacy and services on behalf of the employers in our community. Members include small businesses, corporations, associations, nonprofits and individual professionals. Since 1912 the Chamber has worked diligently with local government, education, private industry and a host of other agencies and organizations to improve the business environment and promote Frederick County as a premier community in which to live, work and do business.

Media Contact

Shelby Maly, Frederick County Chamber, 301-662-4164, [email protected], frederickchamber.org

SOURCE Frederick County Chamber