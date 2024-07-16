Frederick County Economic Development Names New Communications Manager

Britt Swartzlander named in new role
FREDERICK, Md., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frederick County Office of Economic Development is pleased to announce the promotion of Britt Swartzlander to the position of Communications Manager. In her new role, Britt will oversee all department communications including social media, publications, advertising and press releases. She will also serve as the municipality outreach coordinator, working closely with Frederick County's municipalities and Main Street programs, as well as overseeing special events for the department.
Britt has been with the Frederick County Office of Economic Development for over seven years, serving in various administrative and marketing roles, most recently as Marketing Specialist under the Business Intelligence and Promotion Team. Britt's background in communications includes a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies from Juniata College. She also spent four years in broadcasting, working as a television reporter and news anchor in her home state of Pennsylvania. Referencing her years in news, she says "After working as a reporter to tell the stories of the people and events in my community, I am looking forward to continuing to share the story of Frederick County, Maryland as a great place to live, work and start a business in this new role."
Regarding the promotion, Frederick County Division of Economic Opportunity Director Lara Fritts states "Britt's years with the Frederick County Office of Economic Development have equipped her with the knowledge, connections, and resources to thrive in this new opportunity. She is an invaluable asset to the team, and we look forward to her continued growth."
