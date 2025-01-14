Frederick County Office of Economic Development Welcomes Connor Wheeler as Communications Specialist

Bringing experience in marketing and communications to the team
FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frederick County Office of Economic Development (FCOED) is pleased to announce the hiring of Connor Wheeler to serve as Communications Specialist.
Connor joins FCOED with a passion for public service and a commitment to making a positive difference in his community. He brings a wealth of experience in public relations, communications and marketing. After graduating from Pepperdine University in 2016, he immediately went to work as Lead Digital Media Producer at Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock, TX. He began working as Marketing Coordinator at Iron Valley Supply Company in 2022 before his promotion to Business Systems Analyst in December 2023.
In his new role, Connor will support FCOED's Business Intelligence and Promotion team in its marketing efforts, including print and digital marketing campaigns, promotional materials and market research, as well as helping to organize and coordinate special events for the department.
"Connor's experience in the coordination of promotional materials and communications support will play a crucial role in FCOED's efforts to market Frederick County as a premier location for business and innovation," said Jodie Bollinger, Director of the Frederick County Office of Economic Development. "We are eager to see the valuable impact he will bring to our local community."
About FCOED
The Frederick County Office of Economic Development is the central point of contact for businesses looking to start, locate, or expand in Frederick County, Maryland. We facilitate this by connecting businesses with resources at the federal, state, and local levels. Our services include assistance with site selection, workforce recruitment and training, incentives, marketing, and much more.
