Frederick County Office of Economic Development Welcomes Connor Wheeler as Communications Specialist

"Connor's experience in the coordination of promotional materials and communications support will play a crucial role in FCOED's efforts to market Frederick County as a premier location for business and innovation." - Jodie Bollinger, Director, Frederick County Office of Economic Development Post this

In his new role, Connor will support FCOED's Business Intelligence and Promotion team in its marketing efforts, including print and digital marketing campaigns, promotional materials and market research, as well as helping to organize and coordinate special events for the department.

"Connor's experience in the coordination of promotional materials and communications support will play a crucial role in FCOED's efforts to market Frederick County as a premier location for business and innovation," said Jodie Bollinger, Director of the Frederick County Office of Economic Development. "We are eager to see the valuable impact he will bring to our local community."

About FCOED

The Frederick County Office of Economic Development is the central point of contact for businesses looking to start, locate, or expand in Frederick County, Maryland. We facilitate this by connecting businesses with resources at the federal, state, and local levels. Our services include assistance with site selection, workforce recruitment and training, incentives, marketing, and much more.

Media Contact

Britt Swartzlader, Frederick County Office of Economic Development, 301-600-1056, [email protected], www.discoverfrederickmd.com

SOURCE Frederick County Office of Economic Development