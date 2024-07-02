Frederick County Office of Economic Development Welcomes Endia Snowden to the Team

"We are confident that her expertise and dedication will greatly benefit our community." - Lara Fritts, Director, Frederick County Office of Economic Development. Post this

Endia absolutely loves being from Maryland and is proud to be a life-long resident of Sandy Spring. In her spare time, she is an avid TV watcher, loves to travel and takes every opportunity to plan an event.

"We are thrilled to welcome Endia Snowden to our team as one of our Senior Business Development Managers. She brings a wealth of experience and a strong educational background to our team. We are confident that her expertise and dedication will greatly benefit our community," said Lara Fritts, Director of the Frederick County Office of Economic Development.

To learn more about the EmPOWER Program or to schedule an appointment with Endia, email her at [email protected].

