Frederick County Office of Economic Development Welcomes Endia Snowden to the Team

Snowden will serve as FCOED's Senior Business Development Manager of Diversity & Inclusion
FREDERICK, Md., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frederick County Office of Economic Development (FCOED) is excited to welcome Endia Snowden, Sr. Business Development Manager of Diversity & Inclusion, to our team. In her role, Endia will lead the EmPOWER program and will be the primary point of contact for underrepresented businesses (women, veterans, LGBTQ, People of Color, and People with Disabilities) needing economic development services. She will also support and lead business retention and expansion services for small businesses in Frederick County.
Endia earned her B.A. degree from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in English and minored in Communication Arts. She obtained her M.A. degree in Public Communications from American University. Her most recent role prior to coming to FCOED was supporting Maryland's commercial and industry utility customers through energy efficiency incentive programs and outreach. Endia's career has also focused on business development and proposal management for several industries throughout the Washington DC Metropolitan area.
Endia absolutely loves being from Maryland and is proud to be a life-long resident of Sandy Spring. In her spare time, she is an avid TV watcher, loves to travel and takes every opportunity to plan an event.
"We are thrilled to welcome Endia Snowden to our team as one of our Senior Business Development Managers. She brings a wealth of experience and a strong educational background to our team. We are confident that her expertise and dedication will greatly benefit our community," said Lara Fritts, Director of the Frederick County Office of Economic Development.
To learn more about the EmPOWER Program or to schedule an appointment with Endia, email her at [email protected].
