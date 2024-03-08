Frederick Cows Forward Tavares Sledge Wins TBL Co-Player Of The Week!

Flying Cows captain led the team to first 2 victories with stellar play

FREDERICK, Md., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tavares Sledge, Flying Cows captain and first player signee, immediately gave Frederick fans a taste of his elite skill set this past weekend. He was honored with The Basketball League's (TBL) Player Of The Week Award for week one

of the season. He won the award jointly with Nahziah Carter of the Seattle SuperHawks.

On opening night against the Reading Rebels last Friday, Sledge scored 40 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help lead the Cows to a dramatic 113-112 victory capped by a Caleb Wood buzzer beating three pointer. The next day, in a 93-86 victory over the Virginia Valley Vipers, Sledge scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds again, and added 7 assists.

Sledge and the undefeated Flying Cows will be back in action tomorrow against the 1-1 Connecticut Crusaders at 7:00pm at Hood College. The Crusaders are another expansion team looking to make their mark in the league. They are coming off of a close 105-102 victory over the Rhode Island Kraken and a blowout 127-103 loss to the Albany Patroons.

The Flying Cows will conclude their first homestand on Sunday against the West Virginia Grind at 3:00pm. The Grind are in their 2nd year and are hoping to build on a successful 15-10 inaugural season, in which they earned a postseason appearance.

Tickets to the games are available here.

About The Frederick Flying Cows:

The Frederick Flying Cows are a new professional basketball organization based in Frederick, Maryland. The organization is one of about a half-dozen new teams joining the TBL for the 2024 season! The TBL fashions itself as a 2nd tier league with quality of play being just a notch below the NBA G-League.

The Frederick Flying Cows are a community organization that is invested in Frederick County and will put a high level, entertaining basketball product on the floor every game! Over time, Frederick Flying Flying Cows seek to become a part of the fabric of the community, and a team that will make the people of Frederick proud! The team will be dedicated to providing fun, affordable entertainment for Frederick all citizens!

