"Frederick Festival of Flight" Takes Off to Celebrate Community Aviation

Event will be held on Saturday, September 30th, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Frederick Municipal Airport
FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frederick Municipal Airport is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated "Frederick Festival of Flight," a community aviation event that promises an exciting day for aviation enthusiasts and the general public alike. This free event will be held on Saturday, September 30th, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Frederick Municipal Airport, located at 310 Aviation Way, Frederick, Maryland. The "Frederick Festival of Flight" aims to showcase the vital role the airport plays within our community and the diverse range of aircraft that call it home. This family-friendly event invites everyone to explore the world of aviation and gain a deeper appreciation for the airport's significance in our area.
Highlights of the event include:
1. Aircraft Display: Get up close and personal with a stunning array of aircraft from various local and regional aviation organizations. From vintage planes to modern marvels, you'll have the opportunity to explore these incredible machines and learn about their history and significance.
2. Flight Schools: Discover the possibilities of flight with representatives from local flight schools. Whether you're interested in pursuing a pilot's license or simply want to learn more about aviation education, experts will be on hand to answer your questions.
3. Radio Control Aircraft Clubs: Experience the excitement of radio-controlled aircraft with local clubs that will be showcasing their high-flying creations.
4. Government Agencies: Representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) will be available to provide valuable information about aviation regulations and safety, as well as their role in supporting aviation in our community.
5. Experimental Aircraft Association: Meet with members of our Frederick based homebuilt aircraft group, the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 524, and learn about the joys and challenges of building your own aircraft.
6. Aviation Advocacy Groups: Connect with organizations dedicated to promoting aviation and making flying accessible to all. Discover the resources and support available to aspiring aviators and enthusiasts.
Admission to the "Frederick Festival of Flight" is free, making it an ideal opportunity for families, aviation enthusiasts, and curious minds to explore the world of flight. Food and beverage vendors will be on site to ensure you stay fueled and refreshed throughout the day. We invite the community to join us for a day filled with aviation wonderment, educational opportunities, and a chance to witness the Frederick Municipal Airport's vital role in our region. Don't miss this unique chance to soar into the world of aviation! For more information and updates about the event, please contact the Airport Management Office at 301-600-2201 or [email protected].
About Frederick Municipal Airport:
Frederick Municipal Airport, located in Frederick, Maryland, is a vital hub for general aviation and plays a crucial role in connecting our community to the wider world. With a rich history and a commitment to aviation excellence, the airport is dedicated to serving the needs of both aviation enthusiasts and the public. The "Frederick Festival of Flight" is one of the many initiatives aimed at fostering a deeper appreciation for aviation and the role the airport plays in our community.
