"Frederick Festival of Flight" Takes Off to Celebrate Community Aviation

"The Frederick Festival of Flight unites our community with the magic of aviation. You're invited to experience the Frederick Airport, where aircraft, pilots, and passionate groups converge, igniting a shared journey through the skies of inspiration and discovery", shares Andrew Moore, FDK Manager.

Admission to the "Frederick Festival of Flight" is free, making it an ideal opportunity for families, aviation enthusiasts, and curious minds to explore the world of flight. Food and beverage vendors will be on site to ensure you stay fueled and refreshed throughout the day. We invite the community to join us for a day filled with aviation wonderment, educational opportunities, and a chance to witness the Frederick Municipal Airport's vital role in our region. Don't miss this unique chance to soar into the world of aviation! For more information and updates about the event, please contact the Airport Management Office at 301-600-2201 or [email protected].

About Frederick Municipal Airport:

Frederick Municipal Airport, located in Frederick, Maryland, is a vital hub for general aviation and plays a crucial role in connecting our community to the wider world. With a rich history and a commitment to aviation excellence, the airport is dedicated to serving the needs of both aviation enthusiasts and the public. The "Frederick Festival of Flight" is one of the many initiatives aimed at fostering a deeper appreciation for aviation and the role the airport plays in our community.

Shon Dempsey, Frederick Municipal Airport, 301-600-2201, [email protected]

