Frederick Flying Cows 12 Days Of Giving Begins December 4th!

The Flying Cows Will Partner With 12 Frederick Charities Featuring One Each Day From 12/4-12/15!

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frederick Flying Cows are excited to announce "12 Days Of Giving" which will take place from Monday, December 4th until Friday, December 15th. Each day a new Frederick area charity will be featured and 10% of all proceeds from Flying Cows Merchandise and Ticket Sales from that day will be donated to that charity. The charities that will be participating, their feature dates, and links to their website are listed below:

1. 12/4: YMCA of Frederick County

2. 12/5: I Believe In Me Inc.

3. 12/6: SHIP of Frederick County

4. 12/7: Fort Detrick Alliance

5. 12/8: United Way of Frederick County

6. 12/9: i9 Sports Chapter 437

7. 12/10: Basketball Coaches Without Boundaries

8. 12/11: Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County

9. 12/12: Frederick 4H

10. 12/13: Frederick Health

11. 12/14: Habitat For Humanity of Frederick County

12. 12/15: M ental Health Association of Frederick County

Flying Cows tickets and merchandise are sold at shopflyingcows.com and any purchase will benefit these great organizations. Each charity will have a personal promo code to be entered at checkout on our website, and will be distributed on Flying Cows social media platforms and email messages.

About The Frederick Flying Cows:

The Frederick Flying Cows are a new professional basketball organization based in Frederick, Maryland. The organization is one of about a half-dozen new teams joining the TBL for the 2024 season!

The Frederick Flying Cows are a community organization that is invested in Frederick County and will put a high level, entertaining basketball product on the floor every game! Over time, Frederick Flying Flying Cows seek to become a part of the fabric of the community, and a team that will make the people of Frederick proud! The team will be dedicated to providing fun, affordable entertainment for Frederick all citizens!

