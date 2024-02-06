Frederick Flying Cows Pick Knockdown Shooter With NBA Lineage In Team's First TBL Draft!

The Flying Cows Draft University Of Pennsylvania Graduate Caleb Wood With 9th Pick

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Flying Cows have added another outside shooting threat in the form of 6'4" 205lb guard, Caleb Wood. Wood played collegiately at The University of Pennsylvania where he averaged 10.2 points per game and connected on 38% of his three point shots. Wood helped to lead the Quakers to an Ivy League Championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2018. He took home the Ivy League's 6th man of the year award that same year. His

father, David, played professionally for a decade including seven seasons in the NBA.

Head Coach Ed Corporal selected Wood with the 9th overall pick in the TBL draft last night in hopes of bolstering the Cows' already potent offense. The 2nd round of the TBL draft will take place tonight at 6pm, where the Cows will add another impact player. Both Wood and the Cows' eventual 2nd round pick will join the team for training camp, beginning on February 10th, in hopes of making the final season roster.

About The Frederick Flying Cows:

The Frederick Flying Cows are a new professional basketball organization based in Frederick, Maryland. The organization is one of about a half-dozen new teams joining the TBL for the 2024 season!

The Frederick Flying Cows are a community organization that is invested in Frederick County and will put a high level, entertaining basketball product on the floor every game! Over time, Frederick Flying Flying Cows seek to become a part of the fabric of the community, and a team that will make the people of Frederick proud! The team will be dedicated to providing fun, affordable entertainment for Frederick all citizens!

Media Contact

Chris Jenkins, Frederick Flying Cows, 301-640-9064, [email protected], https://goflyingcows.com/

SOURCE Frederick Flying Cows