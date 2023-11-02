Frederick Flying Cows To Reveal Official Team Character Logo

The Frederick Flying Cows will reveal their official team logo on November 14th at McClintock!

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Tuesday, November 14th, The Frederick Flying Cows will finally reveal the official team character logo. The reveal party will take place from 5:00 p.m. at McClintock. The party will have live music, food, and plenty of contests and

giveaway opportunities.

Tickets will be required to attend and can be purchased through the following link: (Frederick Flying Cows - Logo Reveal & Family Fun Night!). Each ticket will be $15, and children 12 and under will have free admission. All fans who buy a ticket will receive a free general admission game ticket, and will have the opportunity to buy tickets to our opening weekend games before they go on sale to the public.

Upon the revelation of the new logo, new Flying Cows merchandise featuring the logo will be available at shopflyingcows.com.

Event attendees will have the first opportunity to buy merchandise with the new logo and will have access to exclusive merchandise only available at the reveal party.

About The Frederick Flying Cows:

The Frederick Flying Cows is a new professional basketball organization based in Frederick, Maryland. The organization is one of about a half-dozen new teams joining the TBL for the 2024 season.

The Frederick Flying Cows is a community organization that is invested in Frederick County and will put a high level, entertaining basketball product on the floor every game! Over time, Frederick Flying Flying Cows seek to become a part of the fabric of the community, and a team that will make the people of Frederick proud! The team will be dedicated to providing fun, affordable entertainment for Frederick all citizens.

