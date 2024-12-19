Frederick-Gaithersburg-Rockville, MD Ranked #9 Among Top 20 most Arts-Vibrant Large Communities in the U.S.

"We are thrilled to have Frederick in the top ten most arts-vibrant communities in the US again this year," said Louise Kennelly, Executive Director of the Frederick Arts Council. Post this

The Index reflects fluctuations in arts activity, participation, funding, access and employment that occurs in each community; however the Arts Vibrancy Index has consistently shown that highly arts-vibrant communities are dispersed broadly throughout the U.S., with every region of the country represented in the top rankings. This finding arises naturally out of objective analysis of the data, not from any selection of communities to achieve geographic representation. From Ohio to Colorado, New York to Alaska, arts vibrant communities recognize regional artistic diversity and community success.

Highlights from the 2024 Arts Vibrancy Community Rankings:

Four new communities made it into the Top Arts-Vibrant communities lists this year.

Syracuse, NY joined the list of medium communities

joined the list of medium communities Auburn, NY ; Branson, MO ; Taos, NM joined the list of small communities

; ; joined the list of small communities Wilmington, DE returned to the list for the first time since 2020. After being absent from the list last year Newark, NJ -PA and Vineyard Haven, MA returned to the list.

returned to the list for the first time since 2020. After being absent from the list last year -PA and returned to the list. Seventeen communities have made the list every year since 2015, although many of their rankings have shifted over time.

San Francisco - San Mateo - Redwood City, CA remains in the top position on the list of large communities.

- - remains in the top position on the list of large communities. Boston, MA ranked in the third spot on the list of large communities, its highest position ever.

ranked in the third spot on the list of large communities, its highest position ever. Santa Fe, NM ranked first among medium communities.

ranked first among medium communities. Jackson, WY ranked first among small communities for the fifth year in a row.

"In the face of rising costs, shifting funding sources and long-standing inequities in access, funding and employment, arts communities have continued to demonstrate their resilience and the undeniable richness they bring to towns and cities across the country," stated Dr. Jennifer Benoit-Bryan, Director of SMU DataArts. "The Arts Vibrancy Index helps the arts community – leaders, businesses, governments, funders – better understand the dynamics of arts activities that occur in local areas. Over the years, it's been rewarding to see the diverse ways the reports have been used: from funders who use data to analyze how their investments can increase arts vibrancy in the communities they serve to arts leaders who use the reports and interactive maps in their decision-making for relocating their operations or determining markets for touring shows. The Index has been indispensable in shining light on the arts in communities all across the country."

The Lists

In addition to the top arts-vibrant communities listed in the rankings, all 50 states are compiled in a separate ranking, where New York remains in the top position for 2024. Arts-vibrancy scores for every county in the United States can be viewed on an interactive map that identifies arts and cultural strengths that are present in every community.

Large Communities (population: 1 million +)

On the list of the most arts-vibrant communities with populations of 1 million or more: Boston, MA ranked in the third spot on the list of large communities, its highest position ever; Rochester, NY returns to the Top 20 list following an absence since 2018; and Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI rose to the 14th spot on the list of large communities after their 2023 debut at 18th position.

San Francisco-San Mateo- Redwood City, CA New York - Jersey City - White Plains, NY -NJ Boston , MA Washington - Arlington - Alexandria , DC-VA-MD-WV Minneapolis-St. Paul - Bloomington, MN -WI Philadelphia , PA Nashville - Davidson -- Murfreesboro -- Franklin , TN Newark, NJ -PA Frederick - Gaithersburg - Rockville, MD Austin -Round Rock- Georgetown , TX Chicago - Naperville - Evanston, IL Los Angeles-Long Beach - Glendale , CA Seattle - Bellevue-Kent , WA Milwaukee - Waukesha, WI Rochester , NY New Orleans- Metairie, LA Portland - Vancouver - Hillsboro, OR -WA Denver - Aurora - Lakewood , CO Cincinnati, OH -KY-IN Cambridge - Newton - Framingham, MA

Medium Communities (population: 100,000 – 1 million)

Medium communities are home to populations ranging from 100,000 to 1 million people. Syracuse, NY is new to this list, while Wilmington, DE returned to the list for the first time since 2020.

Santa Fe , NM Ithaca, NY San Rafael , CA Pittsfield, MA Kalamazoo - Portage , MI Boulder , CO Missoula, MT Wilmington, DE -MD-NJ Syracuse , NY Ann Arbor, MI

Small Communities (population less than 100,000)

Small communities are defined as areas with populations under 100,000. Auburn, NY; Branson, MO; Taos, NM joined the list of small communities while Jackson, WY-ID ranked first among small communities for the fifth year in a row.

Jackson, WY -ID Steamboat Springs , CO Juneau , AK Vineyard Haven , MA Branson, MO Brevard, NC Taos , NM Glenwood Springs, CO Hailey, ID Auburn, NY

The Arts Vibrancy Index is composed of 13 unique measures which cover aspects of supply, demand, and public support for arts and culture, and are adjusted for cost of living and population differences among communities. For more information on how the Arts Vibrancy Index is calculated, metrics, data sources, more detail on specific communities and the interactive map, please visit https://www.culturaldata.org/what-we-do/arts-vibrancy-index.

