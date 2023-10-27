Frederick-Gaithersburg-Rockville Ranked 7th Among 20 Most Arts-Vibrant Large Communities in the Nation

"We feel that the arts are vibrant here in Frederick and now we have some data to prove the ways in which that is true," said Louise Kennelly, Executive Director. Post this

"We feel that the arts are vibrant here in Frederick and now we have some data to prove the ways in which that is true," said Louise Kennelly, Executive Director. "This achievement is a testament to the passion, creativity, and dedication that our arts organizations and artists bring to the community."

Fluctuations in a community's ranking occur from year to year for a variety of reasons, including the opening of an arts district or closing of a performance space as well as local economic conditions. Arts-vibrant communities can be found in every region of the United States—a finding which arises from an objective analysis of the data, and not from selecting communities by hand to achieve geographic representation.

"The arts and culture sector was hit hard by the pandemic, and some organizations and communities are still recovering. The Index is an opportunity for communities to affirm and celebrate the individuals and organizations that are the sources of arts vibrancy in their region, whether that's artists who have mastered a local craft tradition over generations, a cultural festival that families enjoy year after year, or a cherished historic theater, museum, or arts-education center. For organizations, funders, local citizens, and public officials, the Arts Vibrancy Index is a powerful resource that leverages data-driven evidence to illuminate how the arts contribute to an area's economy and public life," stated Dr. Zannie Voss, Director of SMU DataArts. "One way that public leaders can spark arts vibrancy in their communities is by expanding funding for local arts agencies, which spurs arts employment, stimulates more artistic activity, and increases the strength of geographically dispersed arts-vibrant cultural resources throughout communities."

ABOUT THE FREDERICK ARTS COUNCIL

The Frederick Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County. The organization fosters an environment where the arts flourish in the community through grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources. FAC is responsible for large-scale programming such as the Frederick Festival of the Arts, Sky Stage, Frederick Public Art Initiative, Artist Studios, Art in the Park, and Arts in Education grants. For more information about the Frederick Arts Council, visit http://www.frederickartscouncil.org.

ABOUT SMU DataArts

SMU DataArts, the National Center for Arts Research, is a project of the Meadows School of the Arts at Southern Methodist University. The mission of SMU DataArts is to provide and engage both organizations and individuals with the evidence-based insights needed to collectively build strong, vibrant, an equitable arts communities. Its research efforts range from academic papers published in leading journals, applied research undertaken with community partners, and actionable insights shared directly with arts practitioners. Its programs provide business intelligence tools and resources to help arts leaders leverage data to answer critical management questions and connect research analyses to their own work. Recent publications include research reports on emergence from the COVID-19 crisis; the alchemy that drives high performing arts organizations of color; audience diversity, equity and inclusion in large performing arts organizations; impact of investments made in diverse creative communities; and more.

Frederick-Gaithersburg-Rockville ranks 7th on the list of the most arts-vibrant large communities in the nation according to SMU DataArts. The Arts Vibrancy Index recognizes and celebrates arts vibrancy across the United States through an analysis of the level of supply, demand, and government support for the arts in more than 900 communities across the country. Frederick, along with its neighbors Gaithersburg and Rockville, has consistently appeared on the Arts Vibrancy Rankings since the launch of the rankings in 2015.

Media Contact

Gabriella Smith, Frederick Arts Council, 4436998449, [email protected], https://frederickartscouncil.org/

SOURCE Frederick Arts Council