Frederick Health Announces International Certification and Expansion

"By improving services, we support our mission to positively impact the well-being of every individual in our community," said Heather Kirby, VP of Integrated Care & Chief Population Health Officer with Frederick Health. "More families will benefit, leading to a healthier community outcomes."

This program met numerous rigorous standards to obtain certification as a community health initiative. As this program continues to grow, we hope to accomplish the following positive outcomes in our community:

Mothers complete their 6-week postpartum visits at higher rates

Mothers 30% less likely to experience postpartum depression or anxiety

A reduction in the impact of race disparities for African American families

A 44% lower Child Protective Services investigation through age 2

A 50% reduction in infant emergency room visits over the first two years of life.

"We are making it easier for families with newborns to get support when and where they need it," said Pilar Olivio, Executive Project Manager of Family Connects Frederick County. "Through thoughtful implementation and successful teamwork, we look forward to offering this important program to more families."

Starting early 2024, Family Connects Frederick County will be expanding operations to serve all birthing families that reside in Frederick County, regardless of where they deliver.

About Frederick Health

Frederick Health provides comprehensive healthcare services to the residents of Frederick County. The system includes Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick Health Medical Group, Frederick Health Employer Solutions, Frederick Health Home Care, and Frederick Health Hospice. Frederick Health Medical Group is a multi-specialty practice with more than 100 providers, 22 specialties and 25 locations across the county. The system has several ambulatory care locations, the freestanding James M Stockman Cancer Institute, four urgent care locations, and the Frederick Health Village. With 4,000 team members, Frederick Health provides a full spectrum of healthcare and wellness services to support its mission to positively impact the well-being of every individual in our community.

For more information on Frederick Health, visit http://www.frederickhealth.org/newbornvisit

