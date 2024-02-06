Frederick Health Earns National Patience Excellence Award

"We are honored to have been recognized by the AACN for our efforts," said Deb Jorae, Director of Critical Care with Frederick Health. "Our expert team provides not only the highest quality of care but also remains a trusted asset in our growing community." Post this

"The dedicated healthcare professionals at Frederick Health join other members of the exceptional community of nurses who set the standard for optimal patient care," said AACN President Terry Davis.

By earning gold-level status, the Frederick Health Hospital ICU shows an effective and systematic approach to policies and procedures, including staff and key stakeholders' engagement, fact-based strategies for continuous improvement, and performance measures that meet or exceed relevant benchmarks.

"We are honored to have been recognized by the AACN for our efforts," said Deb Jorae, Director of Critical Care with Frederick Health. "Our expert team provides not only the highest quality of care but also remains a trusted asset in our growing community."

About the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses

Founded in 1969 and based in Aliso Viejo, California, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) is the largest specialty nursing organization in the world. AACN represents the interests of more than half a million acute and critical care nurses and includes more than 200 chapters in the United States. The organization's vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution. To learn more about AACN, visit http://www.aacn.org, connect with the organization on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/aacnface or follow AACN on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aacnme.

About Frederick Health

Frederick Health provides comprehensive healthcare services to the residents of Frederick County. The system includes Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick Health Medical Group, Frederick Health Employer Solutions, Frederick Health Home Care, and Frederick Health Hospice. Frederick Health Medical Group is a multi-specialty practice with more than 120 providers, 22 specialties and 25 locations across the county. The system has several ambulatory care locations, the freestanding James M Stockman Cancer Institute, four urgent care locations, and the Frederick Health Village. With 4,000 team members, Frederick Health provides a full spectrum of healthcare and wellness services to support its mission to positively impact the well-being of every individual in our community.

For more information on Frederick Health, visit http://www.frederickhealth.org

