Frederick Health Expands No Cost Family Connects Service

"The nurse detected a breathing issue with my son. If I had waited until my six-week appointment, it could have become much more serious," said Erica, mom of two and a Family Connects patient. "You would do anything to help your baby grow up healthy, so scheduling a visit is a no-brainer." Post this

The service offers a free 90-minute to two-hour visit. Nurses meet the parent(s) or caregiver(s) in their home or at an agreed-upon location, providing compassionate care and personalized resources on various topics, including nutrition, sleep concerns, postpartum depression, and life with a newborn.

"A lot can happen between the time you leave the hospital and when you go for your six-week appointment; that's why we make our visits at the three-week mark," said Lori Sprecher, Clinical Manager, Family Connects Frederick County. "When we can catch issues early, we can help our patients advocate for themselves or connect them with the resources they need."

"The nurse detected a breathing issue with my son. If I had waited until my six-week appointment, it could have become much more serious," said Erica, mom of two and a Family Connects patient. "You would do anything to help your baby grow up healthy, so scheduling a visit is a no-brainer."

Family Connects serves all parents, including foster, adoptive, same-sex, transgender, and caregivers who are not mothers. Interpreter services are available for deaf or non-English speaking families. To learn more about the Frederick Health Family Connects service and schedule a free at-home newborn visit, call 240-566-4240 or visit http://www.NewBornVisit.com.

About Frederick Health

Frederick Health offers a wide range of healthcare services to the residents of Frederick County. The system includes Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick Health Medical Group, Frederick Health Employer Solutions, Frederick Health Home Care, and Frederick Health Hospice. Frederick Health Medical Group offers over 20 medical and surgical specialties, supported by a team of 175 expert providers. The system operates several ambulatory care locations across Frederick County, including ten primary care practices, four urgent care centers, eight outpatient labs, the James M Stockman Cancer Institute, and Frederick Health Village. With 4,000 team members, Frederick Health provides a full spectrum of healthcare and wellness services to support its mission to positively impact the well-being of every individual in our community. Visit http://www.frederickhealth.org to learn more.

Media Contact

Josh Faust, Frederick Health, 2405664816, [email protected], www.frederickhealth.org

SOURCE Frederick Health