Frederick Health First and Only Hospital in the State to Debut new Robotic Technology

Exclusive Media Event Scheduled For Sept 4, 2024
FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederick Health is the first and only hospital in Maryland to receive the da Vinci 5 robotic-assisted surgical system. This minimally-invasive system will join Frederick Health's growing suite of robotic-assisted surgery technology to enable better patient outcomes, improve recovery times, and reduce post-surgical complications. We are thrilled to be a leader in this field and look forward to continually bringing Frederick, Maryland advanced and innovative care.
What: Unveiling of the new da Vinci 5 robotic-assisted surgical system with hands on demo
When: September 4 from 4-5 PM
Who: Frederick Health leadership and surgeons will be available to the media
Where: Frederick Health Hospital 400 West 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701
"We've become a destination for surgical excellence and innovation," said Mike McLane, Vice President of Surgical & Support Services with Frederick Health. "This new system speaks to the investments we are making to provide expert surgical care to our community."
Any media wishing to attend this event should contact Frederick Josh Faust, Communications & Public Relations Specialist with Frederick Health at [email protected] or 240-566-4816.
Media Contact
Joshua, Faust, 240-566-4816, [email protected], https://www.frederickhealth.org/
SOURCE Frederick Health
Share this article